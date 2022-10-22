Emporium Cork Basketball have too much class for UCD Marian in Ballincollig

Emporium Cork Basketball 81 UCD Marian 67

EMPORIUM bounced back from derby disappointment against Neptune to make it three wins out of four in the Super League.

Having been away to UCC Demons and Neptune in recent weeks, they were back in the more claustrophobic environs of Ballincollig Community School but there was a good atmosphere and the hosts delivered a solid performance.

Spaniards Jose Jimenez Gonzales, with 25 points, and Pau Cami Galera were excellent, while American John Dawson knocked down six three-pointers on his way to 24 once he got hot. Jimenez was especially influential in the first quarter when Collig were slow to start, scoring 13 to give his side a 19-17 first-quarter advantage.

Jose Jimenez rises to score for Emporium Cork Basketball. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Keelan Cairns hit a trio of threes and worked hard for the team at both ends of the floor.

Player-coach Ciarán O'Sullivan had five points as the scoring load was shared between the squad with Galera again standing out for his incredible ability to steal the ball and his high energy off and off the court.

UCD Marian are blooding some of their U20 National Cup-winning squad and lacked the firepower to cause an upset here.

Skillful US point guard top-scored with Jonathan Jean had 21 points but 10 of those were in the last five minutes and Emporium restricted him to three in the first half. The powerful Eoin McCann was next best with nine but when the home side pushed 42-31 clear by half-time they were in total control.

John Dawson with possession for Emporium Cork Basketball against UCD Marian at Ballincollig Community School. Picture: Larry Cummins.

A Dawson slam dunk and a Galera through-the-legs assist on a fast break for a Jimenez lay-up were second-half highlights for the Village fans. When Ronan O'Sullivan sunk a pair of free throws at the end of the third quarter it was 69-51 and there was no disputing the gulf in class.

Ballincollig came close to glory last season, losing just once in the regular season before defeat in the Super League semi-final, but there have been changes to the squad, most notably the departure of star American Andre Nation to Germany while coach Kieran O'Sullivan stepped back after a hugely successful stint.

Home-grown talent from Ballincollig Basketball Club is still critical to the team, including captain Adrian O'Sullivan, Dylan Corkery, Ronan O'Sullivan and youngsters like Andrew O'Connor, Hugh Murphy, Sean O'Flynn and Colm Blount, along with player-coach Ciarán O'Sullivan and Daniel O'Sullivan on the sideline.

Fittingly, O'Flynn got the last bucket as the Village were able to deploy their rookies coming down the stretch.

Next up is a league game away to KCYMS in Killorglin and then a home National Cup tie with Moycullen.

Top scorers for Emporium: Jose Jimenez Gonzales 25, John Dawson 24, Keelan Cairns 11.

UCD Marian: Jonathan Jean 21, Eoin McCann 9, David Nash 8.

Referees: Ger Daly, Leeane Aherne, Catriona White.