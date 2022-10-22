Youthful Munster eventually overpowered by experienced Leinster

Leinster 27 Munster 13

LEINSTER saw off a gallant Munster on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium to take all points on offer in what was a bruising URC clash between the provincial rivals.

Munster were looking for the first victory over Leinster at this venue in over eight years, and being minus some of their big hitters, such as Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey and Tadhg Beirne, few were expecting a win for Graham Rowntree's side.

Leinster got their hands on the ball straight from the kick-off and immediately looked for an early score but Munster held them up over the try-line and were able to drop out from their own line.

The pressure kept coming, however, with Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton missing a penalty from straight in front of the posts in the 5th minute when the scoreboard operator had already given him the three points.

Munster soaked up a huge amount of pressure in the opening quarter but their defence held firm, despite Jamie Osborne almost breaking clear down the left touchline in the 17th minute.

Munster looked like getting rewarded for their efforts when Caelan Doris conceded a penalty 40m from his own posts, but Joey Carbery missed his penalty to the right in the 20th minute. Two minutes later, however, he had a replica kick and made no mistake to give Munster an early lead.

Munster's great start was undermined when tight head prop Keynan Knox was sin-binned in the 27th minute for a head-high clear out on Doris. From the resultant scrum, Leinster got over for the opening try, with openside flanker Scott Penny burrowing over from close range under the Munster posts.

Munster controlled the remainder of the sin bin period brilliantly, with Carbery splitting the posts in the 34th minute to make it 7-6.

Just when Munster got back to numerical equality Jean Kleyn was brandished a yellow card when his elbow caught Leinster wonder winger Jamie Osborne in the head in the 37th minute.

Leinster piled on the pressure close to the Leinster line once more but once again the Munster defence held firm, holding the Leinster pack up over the try line to go in just a point down at half time.

Still down a man, Munster silenced the home crowd in the 47th minute with a brilliant breakaway try. Captain Jack O’Donoghue hacked a loose ball through in midfield and when Munster regathered possession they ran it left with the Coombes cousins combining to score in the left corner, with Gavin’s excellent looping pass being collected by Liam.

However, Leinster responded almost immediately with hooker Dan Sheehan spinning off the back of a maul to score in the right corner in the 49th minute.

Sexton split the posts in the 58th minute to increase Leinster's lead to four, and in the 61st minute Andrew Porter pulverised Knox in a scrum and from the resultant lineout maul scrum half Luke McGrath scuttled over to stretch the home side's lead out to nine.

Munster had a great opportunity to strike back, getting within inches of the Leinster line in the 67th minute. The attack died when once again the front row got destroyed at scrum time and Leinster were able to clear.

Unfortunately for Munster, the injuries began to pile up with Carbery, Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan all having to depart with bad-looking injuries.

Leinster got a late try when Doris put away the lively Rob Russell in the left corner, to secure the bonus point for Leinster in the 77th minute, and to put a gloss on the scoreboard that Munster's effort probably didn't deserve.

Scorers for Leinster: Sexton (1 pen, 2 cons), Penny, Sheehan, McGrath, Russell (1 try each).

Munster: Carbery (2 pens, 1 con), L Coombes (1 try).

LEINSTER: Frawley; O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Osborne; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa; Jenkins, Ryan; Deegan, Penny, Doris.

Subs: Russell for Osborne (38), Porter for Healy (48), Conan for Deegan (53), Byrne for Frawley (60), Moloney for Jenkins (66), Clarkson for Ala’alatoa (71), McCarthy for McGrath (72), McKee for Sheehan (78).

MUNSTER: Crowley; Daly, Goggin, Scannell, L Coombes; Carbery, Murray; Loughman, Barron, Knox; Kleyn, Ahern; O'Donoghue (capt), Hodnett, G Coombes.

Subs: Kilcoyne for Hodnett (27), Hodnett for Kilcoyne (37), O’Sullivan for Kleyn (50), Healy and Campbell for Carbery and L Coombes (53), Kilcoyne for Knox (62), Quinn for Hodnett (69) Buckley for O’Sullivan (70) Patterson for Murray (71).

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)