Naomh Abán blast past Comeragh Rangers to reach Munster final

Naomh Abán 2-10 Comeragh Rangers 0-6

NAOMH Abán are through to the Munster Ladies Football Junior Championship final after their win over Comeragh Rangers at St Molleran’s GAA Club in Tipperary.

A late switch, due to an unplayable pitch, meant the Waterford side had to give up home advantage but even at that on the day they were beaten by a stronger side.

The Cork side enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the first half and led by four at half-time, but credit to Comeragh they came back at them early in the second half. However, they found it difficult to reduce the deficit below a three-point difference.

The sin-binning of Aoife Creedon in the 47th minute could have swung it in Comeragh’s favour but Naomh Abán didn’t let it phase them.

A goal from the highly influential Lydia McDonagh put six between the sides and from here there was only going to be one winner.

McDonagh was outstanding all through and finished with 2-5 and had there been a Player of the Game award she would have that trophy safely nestled at home at this stage.

The West Muskerry side had plenty of other quality displays with Muireann Dineen rock-solid at full-back, with Rosie Corkery also impressing in defence.

Grainne Lucey and Amy McDonagh worked tirelessly at midfield, with Lydia leading their attack, backed up by the likes of Grace Murphy and Colleen Phelan.

The game was just 20 seconds old when McDonagh got her first of the afternoon and a minute later she added a second white flag.

Grace Murphy put them three to the good before Mairead Power raised Comeragh’s first white flag.

McDonagh made it 0-4 to 0-1 before Murphy pointed from a free to put four between the sides.

The Leesiders had two goal chances before half-time with Claire Hennebry blocking superbly to deny Anne Maher and the same player was denied another possible green flag late on as Naomh Abán led 0-5 to 0-1 at half-time.

Just as she did in the first-half McDonagh got the first point on the resumption, with Elizabeth Kirwan replying at the other end for Comeragh. Maher kept the scoreboard ticking over for the winners and with 45 minutes gone they were leading by 0-8 to 0-4.

Two minutes later and they were down to 14 when referee Seamus Mulvihill sent Creedon to the bin, for her third tickable offence.

But credit to Naomh Abán they didn’t let it bother them as a sweeping move, involving Maher and Allanagh Hoare, put McDonagh through on goal and she gave Cailin Power no chance of saving, making it 1-8 to 0-5.

Naomh Aban's Lydia Ní Dhonnacha rounding the Comeragh Rangers goalkeeper Cailin Power and scoring a goal. Picture: Patrick Browne

Sarah Sullivan pulled a point back for Comeragh and with 53 minutes gone they had Aoife Hahessy sent to the bin, making it 14 apiece.

With three minutes to go Naomh Abán got their second goal, this time Maher setting up McDonagh.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: L McDonagh 2-5, G Murphy 0-2 (0-1 f), A Maher, J Kelly, G Lucey 0-1 each.

Comeragh Rangers: A Connelly 0-2, M Power, E Kirwan, K Brazil (f), S Sullivan 0-1 each.

NAOMH ABÁN: L Hughes; U Twohig, M Dineen, A Creedon; E Kelly, R Corkery, M E Kelliher; A McDonagh, G Lucey; A Hoare, E Murphy, C Phelan; A Maher, L McDonagh, G Murphy.

Subs: J Kelly for E Murphy (h-t), C Murphy for C Phelan (40), L O’Brien for A Hoare (51), N Murphy for A Maher (58).

COMERAGH RANGERS: C Power; S Sullivan, Aoife Hahessy, C Hennebry; A Walsh, Aisling Hahessy, E Fogarty; Aine Power Jr, Aine Power Sr; K O’Callaghan, E Power, M Power; A Connelly, K Brazil, O Hennebry.

Subs: A Gough for A Walsh (19), E Kirwan for E Fogarty (ht), E O’Connell for O Hennebry (46), F Hearne for K Brazil (58).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.