Cliona Healy holds her nerve for Aghabullogue to deny Blackrock intermediate glrory

Blackrock 2-8 Aghabullogue 1-11

A dramatic finish ended with honours even as in the seventh minute of injury time Cliona Healy slotted over a free to send this SE Systems Intermediate Camogie final to a replay.

Leading by eight points three minutes into the second half Blackrock will wonder how they didn’t finish the job, but tremendous Aghabullogue character saw them outscore their city opponents by 1-7 to 0-2 for the remainder of the game.

In a low-scoring first half, both defences did extremely well. Blackrock were creating the most opportunities, but Aghabullogue’s Miriam Cotter, Meadbh Ring and Katie McCarthy were working their socks off to push them back.

At the other end Rosin DeFaoite, Leah McKeogh and Anna Lucey, Lucey in particular who had the unenviable task of marking Cork senior Healy. Time and again she engineered Healy away from goal, forcing wides.

Ten minutes in Bronagh O’Shaughnessy got Blackrock’s first goal. It looked as if the keeper had control but in slippery conditions, a melee ensued, and O’Shaughnessy got a touch to sneak it inside the post.

In what was at times a crowded middle third Blackrock were on top, with Michelle Murphy dictating. Had Aghabullogue lost this game they would have rued their poor return from their puckouts which were won time and again by Murphy and Blackrock.

Blackrock looked to be slightly better with Aghabullogue’s attacks sporadic, shots going wide of the post due to strong Blackrock defending, and not really threatening goal. O’Shaughnessy passed to Katelyn Hickey and from thirty yards she drove her shot low and hard into the net to give Blackrock a six-point lead. Healy scored her fourth point to leave it 2-3 to 0-4 at the break.

What a start for Blackrock in the second half. Hickey pointed a free, Hayley Ryan scored a lovely point from the wing before converting a free to really put Blackrock in the driving seat.

In wet, slippery conditions the title was tilting strongly in Blackrock’s direction. But once Ciara McCarthy goaled on 37 minutes for Aghabullogue, the fightback was on. A free-in led to a goalmouth scramble and a penalty. McCarthy stood tall before she lowered to pick and drive the ball for the left corner. Clodagh Coughlan looked as if she got a touch as it ricocheted off the post and into the net. Kate Lenaghan replied for Blackrock which took the sting out of the goal, but Kelly Honohan and Cliona Healy (free) came back.

Aghabullogue weren’t going to lose their third final in a row without a fight. Erin Curtin pointed for Blackrock with 13 minutes remaining but that was to be their last score of the day as Healy became the saviour for Aghabullogue. Two converted frees, an Emma Flanagan point, Healy (f) again as both sides fought for possession. As the clock ticked down, it looked as if Blackrock would just scrape home.

Aghabullogue won a free on 64 minutes. They had to score. It fell short. Ball cleared.

Another free. Healy stepped up. The angle wasn’t easy. She nailed it. The final whistle sounded.

The replay is next Saturday.

Scorers for Blackrock: K Hickey 1-2 (0-2 f), H Ryan 0-3 (0-2 f), B Shaughnessy 1-0, A O’Farrell, K Lenaghan, E Curtin 0-1 each.

Aghabullogue: C Healy 0-9 (0-6 f, 0-1 45), C McCarthy 1-0(p), K Honohan, E Flanaghan 0-1 each.

AGHABULLOGUE: N Moynihan; E O’Connell, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K McCarthy, A Barrett; E Foley, R Barrett; A Twomey, C McCarthy, J Tarrant; C Healy, E Flanagan, K Honohan.

Subs: E Curtin for A Twomey and J Crowley for J Tarrant (h/t), E O’Shea for E O’Connell (40).

BLACKROCK: C Coughlan; A Nagle, C Ryan, K O’Brien; A Lucey, R DeFaoite, L McKeogh; A O’Farrell, K Hickey; M Coffey, B O’Shaughnessy, M Murphy; E Curtin, H Ryan, K Lenaghan.

Sub: O Russell for K O’Brien (52).

Referee: Simon Stokes - Tullylease