Ireland's World Cup adventure will be a boost for every aspiring player in Cork 

THE Republic of Ireland women’s national team are off to the World Cup for the first time in their history and the whole country is celebrating.

The Girls in Green achieved automatic qualification by beating Scotland 1-0 in Hampden Park earlier this month.

It was Amber Barrett who scored the all-important goal, and it means the squad will finally feature at a major tournament. This follows near misses like the loss to Iceland in the play-offs for Euro 2009 and the 1-0 defeat against Ukraine in October 2020, which was a hammer blow to the team’s hopes of reaching the European Championships.

The result had a particular resonance in Cork over the performance of Denise O’Sullivan against Scotland. The midfielder from Knocknaheeny sent the ball to Barret and she rolled this in to score the only goal of the play-off in Glasgow.

Their qualification campaign also saw Megan Connolly cement her place as a fan favourite in Vera Pauw’s team.

The versatile midfielder-turned-defender scored against Finland in a 2-1 win and she got an assist in the return fixture in Dublin, the night when the team secured a play-off spot for the first time in their history.

Megan Connolly at training. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Saoirse Noonan also stepped up to the senior team during the World Cup qualifiers, and her debut was marked with a goal against Georgia in Dublin.

Two of that trio, O’Sullivan and Noonan, once kicked a ball with Cork City in the Women’s National League.

The City squad are now coming to terms with the history that was created in Glasgow while placing it into the bigger picture.

Christina Dring is one of those players. She knows how close the squad is tied to clubs in the Women’s National League and she is so proud of the players she once played with or against.

“It’s great to see a team that I could potentially play on or the people I know play on,” she said.

There are girls I played with or played against, to see them going off to the World Cup is great.

“Especially when it is so far away. It’s this big thing in Australia! But it is great. I’ve been following them the whole campaign and seeing the Euro qualifiers last year and them not quite making it.

“It was so disappointing. To see them qualify by beating Scotland, that is a great result for them as a team.”

Christina Dring of Cork City going for goal against DLR Waves. Picture: Moya Nolan

Ciara McNamara, one of City’s longest-serving players, echoed this sentiment when thinking about next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s just huge,” she said.

“You can even see with some of the girls on the team at the moment, like Amber Barret, I would have played with them at underage and at the World University Games. I also played against her with Peamount.

“It’s great to see those types of girls, like Katie (McCabe) and Denise (O’Sullivan), it’s great to see them being able to make their mark on the world stage.”

DEVELOPED

McNamara knows this team insight out, and how core members developed alongside her in the Women’s National League. In addition to Noonan and O’Sullivan, goalkeeper Eve Badana was on the Cork City team that won the FAI Women’s Cup in 2017.

The sentiment doesn’t just apply to the Cork players in the squad, as a host of others once started out alongside her in the Women’s National League.

The highest profile name in that group is Katie McCabe, who won two league titles and a FAI Women’s Cup with Raheny United.

Chloe Mustaki also featured for a host of top clubs in Ireland, including Peamount United and Shelbourne. She firmly believes that this will light a fire in every player in the league in the months leading up to kick-off.

“Even us in the Women’s National League, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that players in our squad could be on the plane,” she explained.

“Eight or nine months to go now.

Players from the National League could be on that plane and that is just brilliant for players in the National League, to have that ambition this year.”

Qualification is extra special to club captain Becky Cassin, as she once worked with Ireland coach Tom Elmes at Wexford Youths. Together they won multiple trophies, including the Women’s National League title and various cup competitions.

Elmes stepped up to the national team in November 2021 for qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia.

His impact was immediate, as Ireland went unbeaten through the rest of the qualifiers and they achieved a play-off spot with one game spare.

“I’m excited, I think it is brilliant. I’m really proud of the girls,” she said. “I’m really delighted for Tom. I don’t think there’s anyone who deserves it more and I’m really happy to see him up there.”