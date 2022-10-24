Cork City manager Colin Healy on how the First Division title was won

CORK City manager Colin Healy highlighted three key games as pivotal moments for the club’s success this season.

After guiding City to the First Division title, the Ballincollig native spoke about victories against Galway United, Waterford and Cobh Ramblers as matches that had a significant impact on the destination of the league.

“We had a massive result in Galway when we beat them 1-0. It was a great goal by Matt Healy that night. I think they were two points ahead of us, and we had a break after that for a week or two. If we had lost that game, there would have been five points between us but it would have been a psychological blow as well. But we beat them up there. We were down to 10 men for the last half an hour, it was a massive result.

“The game down in Cobh is another that comes to mind. The match we won 2-1 when Keats scored two. We were down 1-0, and the team showed great character to get the win. I think we went seven points clear that night.

“Also the most recent game against Waterford (a game City won 2-1). We scored in the last kick of the game with Keats scoring the penalty. Again, Galway dropped points that night and we went 10 points clear. We knew after that, that it was down to us really. How we approached things. We knew going forward that it was in our hands.”

Ruairi Keating of Cork City celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in Waterford. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Last season was a challenging campaign for Healy, with the club finishing sixth in the table. Being able to have plans in place and recruiting players early in the off-season was one of the reasons for the club’s improvement this campaign.

“Last year was difficult. Even at the very start, I knew where we were. I knew it was going to be difficult. I didn’t think it would be as difficult as it was. As time went on we got stronger and I knew we were going to get better. Obviously then the second year, the players had more games under their belt, we had a better budget, which allowed us to strengthen up the team.

“Bringing in the likes of David Harrington was important, he had a great season. Ally Gilchrist was fantastic. The lads in the middle of the park as well were excellent, as were the lads up front. But everyone was excellent. All the lads did their job. We were solid all over the pitch. We were really really strong. Getting the new signings early made a big difference.

“The first year, I didn’t come in until Christmas, maybe just after. I think it was New Year’s Eve when I signed a contract, so that put us a small bit behind other teams.

I think we got our recruitment right. We got it done early and it has probably helped us throughout the season.”

For most of the season, City opted to play with a 3-5-2 formation, a system that Healy had not initially intended on using.

“I have always played 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 in the past. I have played in a 3-5-2, and I used it once or twice during my time with the academy. But we lost Dylan McGlade and James Doona to injury early in the season. We wanted to get two centre-forwards up there and we went with the 3-5-2.

FLEXIBLE

"We had the defenders do it and it worked for us. We didn’t think that we were going to be 3-5-2, but sometimes players push formations, and if it works, why change? I know we changed at some stages of the season. We went with a back four, but teams are always changing formation in games and for different opponents. You have to be flexible.”

Although City have a young squad, Healy never got the sense that the players were nervous this season.

“I didn’t think the lads were nervous. They always trained well. The one thing I will say is our home form wasn’t great towards the end of the season. I suppose we were nearly there all the time and the players were wondering when it would eventually happen but I felt the players handled it very well.”

Healy also wanted to acknowledge the role the club’s staff played this year.

“One thing for sure is the staff deserve so much credit for what we have achieved, that is not just the coaching staff.

Everyone who works for the club has been crucial to our success. They put in so much hard work and hours that people don’t see.

"The environment they create for the players makes it an enjoyable place to come every day. Once you have that I think you are going the right way. It’s always a positive thing.”