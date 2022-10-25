Cian Coleman: It means everything to captain Cork City to a league title

CORK City captain Cian Coleman has described winning the First Division title as a proud moment for the Cork native.

The 25-year-old has seen just how much the title means to the supporters since capturing the league over two weeks ago, with Coleman receiving many plaudits from the fans since that night against Wexford.

“It’s been unbelievable. I suppose after the Wexford match, I couldn’t really put into words how I felt. All year I’ve been just thinking about whether we could get over the line, and then when it happened, it was a little surreal. Obviously being from Cork, it means a lot more. It was just an unbelievable feeling. It is an honour to captain this side.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks in terms of the amount of messages and congratulations I have received either by phone, social media and even having people coming up to me in the street to congratulate me. I suppose it just goes to show again how big the club is and the support that we get.

"The supporters have been amazing this year. To be getting over 3,000 every week in the First Division is unbelievable. I don’t think any other club in the country would get that kind of support in the First Division.”

Mervin Delury, Peter Gimblett, Denis Ryan and Alan Murphy, backing Cork City. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Coleman highlighted the team's victory over Waterford in the RSC at the beginning of September as the moment he felt the title was within touching distance.

“I think that night in Waterford when Keats scored the penalty in the last kick of the game. Galway dropped points as well that night meaning we went 10 points clear of them. I think in the dressing room after the game, all of the lads had that feeling that it was our title to win. Obviously, we were disappointed that we never got the job done in Galway but all that matters is that we got it done.

We sat down at the beginning of the season and discussed that it was not going to be about finishing in the playoffs this season, that our aim was to win the league.

"We felt with the players that were at the club, as well as the additions we made over the off-season, that we were good enough to win the league. That we had a good blend of experience and youth in the team.”

Michael and Jack Urbaniak, Ballincollig, at Turner's Cross to celebrate Cork City FC winning the First Division title win. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Despite it being a tense battle with Galway for the title this year, Coleman never felt nervous during the season.

“I don’t know about other lads, but I was never nervous this year. I had the belief in the players and management that we were good enough to win the league. I suppose others kept talking about Galway, but we were focused on our own job. Healers kept telling us to focus on our own jobs.

“At the start of the season, there were a few teams mentioned to win the title, and it turned out to be between ourselves and Galway towards the latter part. I suppose the game against Galway when we could have won the league was a little bit strange and there might have been a few nerves before that.

"Obviously because of the way the league played out, the games against Galway became very important and got a lot of attention. But we treated them the same as every other fixture. We would’ve liked to have gotten more points against them but all that matters at the end is winning the league and getting the club back to where it belongs in the Premier Division.”