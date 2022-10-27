Patrick Horgan v Ray Cummins: Vote for Cork's best city hurlers

WITH your help, we’re looking to pick the best hurler from either side of St Patrick's Bridge from the last 50 years of action.

The Echo has pitched some of Cork’s finest hurling stars from the northside and southside of Cork city together for a series of fun head-to-head battles. Your votes will decide who goes through and you can see the full list of 16 northside and 16 southside players here.

Today's match-up is Patrick Horgan v Ray Cummins.

PATRICK HORGAN (Glen Rovers):

THE only current player to be included in this illustrious list and with every justification. One of the modern era’s greatest forwards, he has given the Glen and Cork outstanding service and that continues right up to the present day.

He has lined out in all six forward positions and he is the leading scorer in championship, surpassing some of the game’s greatest players, including Joe Canning and Henry Shefflin. There have been times when he almost single-handedly made the difference between the winning and losing of games.

Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan shoots over a point from Bishopstown's Kevin O'Driscoll. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In a glittering career, he is still waiting to win a Celtic Cross as an All-Ireland senior winner and, although now in the autumn of a glorious career, the cause still endures that can be rectified. Of course, great players from many eras end their careers without that honour but that never diminished or lessened the contribution that they made.

Horgan is the holder of two county senior medals with the Glen in 2015 and 2016 and on both occasions was a massive contributor, winning the man of the match award in 2016. Those achievements rank as his proudest days with a hurley in his hand, something that he is rarely without.

Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan fighting for this ball with Gary Norberg, Blackrock. Picture: Dan Linehan

One of best dead-ball experts of all time, his points from those situations have won many a game. He is an inspirational figure to thousands of youngsters on Leeside and he is the player that they seek out in the immediate aftermath of a game.

He has been recognised by the All-Star selectors on four occasions and has been chosen for a host of other honours too. He remains as devoted to the game as he was when his career was only in its infancy stage and his unique talents are hailed everywhere.

While Limerick are the undisputed kingpins at the moment, there is was every chance that Cork would have got another final crack off them this season if the Glen great had been on the field from the outset against Galway.

Despite all his achievements in the game he still retains that burning desire to improve.

He recently stated: "Going down training and just trying to be a small bit better all the time, that keeps me going and it’s an obsession of mine."

The fervent hope of every Cork supporter is that he will get that All-Ireland medal but one way or the other he will always be one of the greatest players that his club the Glen and Cork ever produced. When he secures possession, a score usually follows, a true great.

RAY CUMMINS (Blackrock):

IN 2000, the GAA announced the selection of hurling and football Teams of the Millennium.

Three Cork men were named on the hurling side – Jack Lynch, Christy Ring and Ray Cummins.

Apart from Offaly’s Brian Whelahan, the Blackrock man had the most recent All-Irelands on the team, having won Liam MacCarthy with Cork in 1970, 1976 (as captain), 1977 and 1978. Of course, he was also unique among those chosen in that he was the holder of an All-Ireland football medal from 1973 and his selection on both All-Star teams in 1971 is something that will never be equalled, we can say with almost complete certainty.

A dual Munster minor medal winner in 1966, Cummins would go on to enjoy success in the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups with UCC – he also won county hurling and football medals with the college – and was part of the successful Cork U21 sides in 1968 and 1969.

It was in 1969 that he made his senior championship debut, as a sub in the Munster final win over Tipperary, and his full debut came in the final against Kilkenny. While that game ended in defeat, Cork and Cummins were back a year later, seeing off Wexford to regain the All-Ireland and defeating New York after a two-legged national league final to claim a double.

From there, he was in Croke Park almost every year, either with the hurlers or footballers – it wasn’t until 1980 that he failed to pick up a provincial medal in either code.

Two national hurling league medals were added before the first of what would become the three in a row, with Cummins – captain after Blackrock’s county win the previous year – kicking the winning point against Wexford in the All-Ireland final of 1976. The presence of his brother Brendan on the team made it all the sweeter for the family, who by this stage had established a sports shop that would go on to become the leading chain in the county.

Happy Cork men on the train home from the 1976 All-Ireland final win over Wexford. From left: Denis Murphy (Selector), Fr. Bertie Troy (Coach), Frank Murphy (Selector), Ray Cummins (Captain), Jimmy Brohan (Selector), and Christy Ring (Selector).

The medals continued to come for Ray, with Cork adding the hurling All-Irelands of 1977 and 1978. His ninth Munster senior hurling medal, 12th in all, came in 1982 as Cork hammered Waterford – his sporting decision to opt for a late point rather than a facile goal earned widespread plaudits. Unfortunately, though, there would be no further All-Ireland to add as Cork lost that year’s All-Ireland final to Kilkenny in what proved to be his last game. By the time of his retirement, he had won five All-Stars, two in football and three in hurling.

With Blackrock, there were five county and Munster titles and three All-Irelands, his last success in green and gold coming in 1979.

Few players can be said to have reshaped the position in which they played, but that is true of Ray Cummins.

A full-forward in 1982 was far different to one from 1970 – they were more dynamic and versatile, able to create as well as score – and he was the chief reason for that.