Underage effort pays off for Sars as they gear up for camogie clash with Seandún

IT’S the champions of 2021 versus the 2019 winners in what promises to be a rip-roaring senior championship final tomorrow.

Seandún and Sars are similar styled teams and, weather permitting, we should see a high-scoring final.

Sars manager Tadgh Óg Lynch has guided Sars to their second final in four years, their third in 33, after over a decade of huge underage work in Sarsfields.

For a campaign that started with absence and injury to key players, it’s a position he’s delighted to be in.

“We knew some of the girls were going to be away from early on. Then Olivia (McAllen), Maeve (McCarthy) got injured but others came in and stepped up,” Lynch said.

You’re only as good as your subs and for us that’s very obvious this year. At the start of the year the objective was to get out of the group and see what happened.

“We got a tough draw in the quarter-final, a very tough draw in the semi-final but the girls stepped up and worked hard, got the rub of the green maybe, and got over the line in the semi-final.

“Look, we’re obviously thrilled. It is still quite a young team. Going back to 2019 only seven of that team started the semi-final. Hollie (Herlihy) came on and another one or two on the bench.

“So, in only three years there’s been a transition of personnel and we’re lucky that we have quality coming up, younger girls who have done well at underage and beginning to make their mark on the team as well.”

SWEEPER

Restraining Amy O’Connor, who has scored 9-11 from play, must be on Sarsfields’ minds.

“Look, how do you stifle Amy? It’s very difficult. Teams that have played Seandún have put players back, put a sweeper, two sweepers back.

“The problem is you hand the initiative to Seandún because you’re allowing them maybe one or two extra defenders, hindering your attack.

“I think both teams have built their success on attacking play. We have six, seven, maybe eight very good forwards that we can pick from. Our scoring has been good (13-86), and we’d be hoping to bring the game to Seandún.

“I think our forwards have done really well for us and we’ll be hoping that they’ll turn up again on Sunday and put in another decent shift.”

What is noteworthy in Sars is that those scores have come from 11 players.

The spread of your scoring power is always better than relying on one or two and all Seandún defenders will need to be on their toes.

Conceding nine goals, Sars full-back line have improved and did stand up against Inniscarra.

“Yeah, our backs have been good. Ellen Murphy is full-back, an experienced campaigner and has spent time with Cork.

“Mollie is (Lynch) in goal, even though she’s only 21 it’s her sixth campaign as goalie and she’s had the benefit of being with Cork the last number of seasons and got huge experience from that.

“Tara Elliott won a minor All-Ireland with Cork this year. Maeve Mullins, she’s a good few campaigns with Sars behind her, so yeah there’s a bit of experience mingled with youth and enthusiasm.

Certainly, the younger players have brought a no-fear approach and don’t care who they’re marking or who they’re playing.

“Maybe sometimes with experience, fear comes, so they’ve been very good. We’re very happy and looking forward to Sunday. Hopefully, it’s a good game and may the best team win.”

Lauren Homan, Seandún, battling Michelle Dullea, Carbery. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Seandún manager Trevor Coleman will be waiting anxiously today hoping that 11 of his Blackrock and Bishopstown players come through their respective championship games injury-free.

It’ll be a tough ask in heavy underfoot conditions to play two massive games within 24 hours. He is aware of the challenge they face in Sars.

“This is going to be our hardest game to date, and I suppose that’s what you’d expect in a final.

“We’ll play a similar style and attack the game. They’ve a talented forward line, a good spread of scorers and a strong bench.

“Look, it’ll be a big ask of our players but knowing the bunch of girls they are they’ll give it everything they have.”