IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig

SUNDAY: Bon Secours IAFC final, Kilshannig v Aghabullogue, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

REDEMPTION!

Aghabullogue try to go one better than in two previous finals against the marginal favourites Kilshannig.

Aghabullogue scored 14 goals in topping Group D with Dromtarriffe, Ballinora, and St Finbarr’s second string before accounting for Kildorrery and Boherbue in the knock-out stages with David Thompson supplying seven.

It’s their third final in the grade, losing to Cill na Martra in 2018 and Grenagh five years earlier. The game features Cork colleagues, Aghabullogue centre-back and captain Paul Ring and Kilshannig’s Killian O’Hanlon.

Kilshannig only barely emerged from Group A containing Gabriel Rangers, Adrigole, and Ballydesmond, squeezing through on scoring difference after finishing level on four points with the west Cork pair.

They easily defeated Ballydesmond but lost to Adrigole before edging Gabriels by 0-11 to 0-10 and qualified as runners-up with a +14 scoring difference, four more than Gabriels.

Kilshannig defeated Glanworth by 1-12 to 1-8 in the quarter-finals before reserving their best display of the campaign against Mitchelstown in the last four, winning impressively by 2-15 to 0-9.

Kilshannig's Eanna O'Hanlon takes on Michelstown's Dave Dineen. Picture: Denis Boyle

Captained by O’Hanlon, the Avondhu side are tight at the back, where Shane O’Connell, Colm O’Shea, and Brian Guerin are key figures while O’Hanlon’s younger brother Eanna is another formidable centre-fielder.

Kieran Twomey, Conor McMahon, and Darragh O’Sullivan combined for 1-10 against Mitchelstown.

Ring and O’Hanlon are central figures obviously with the Aghabullogue skipper relishing the challenge of a county final.

“You’re back among your own really, training and playing with lads you’ve grown up with and it’s the same for Killian.

“He’s a very good player and we would love to have had him for Cork this year, but unfortunately he was injured, so it’s a case of Cork’s loss and Kilshannig’s gain."