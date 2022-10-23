Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 09:35

Aghabullogue v Kilshannig: Cracking football final expected at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork footballer Paul Ring will be a key figure for the Mid Cork side
Marc Sheehan, Chairperson Cork County Board, with Killian O'Hanlon, Kilshannig and Paul Ring, Aghabullogue, at the Bon Secours Cork Football Championship finals launch. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mark Woods

AGHABULLOGUE believe they’ve enough scoring power in attack to land the Bon Secours county IAFC title against Kilshannig at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday at 2pm.

That’s according to centre-back and captain Paul Ring, who was in the Cork team that lost to Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-finals during the summer.

“This year we placed a lot of emphasis on our forward play, playing direct and attacking football, not sitting back and inviting teams on us,” the 23-years-old told The Echo.

“We believe we have capable forwards and in fairness they’ve been showing up every time, delivering, when we’ve needed them.” 

The Coachford club won all three games in Group D against Dromtarriffe, St Finbarr’s second string and Ballinora before defeating Kildorrery and Boherbue in the knock-out phase.

And the threat posed up front is reflected in the 14 goals scored in four of their games, Dromtarriffe the only side to shut them out.

Cialan O'Sullivan netted Aghabullogue's opening goal against Boherbue in the Bon Secours IAFC semi-final at Millstreet. Picture: John Tarrant
Cialan O'Sullivan netted Aghabullogue's opening goal against Boherbue in the Bon Secours IAFC semi-final at Millstreet. Picture: John Tarrant

David Thompson has supplied half of Aghabullogue’s goals to date, but the likes of Adam Murphy, Evan and Cialan O’Sullivan, Matthew Bradley and John Corkery reflect their potential.

Evan and Matthew keep me on my toes in training and neither are easy assignments. We always aim for a high standard in training. If you train well, you play well.

“We’ve a good panel, the juniors are going for a league title as well and while some lads haven’t played a minute of championship they’re as much part of the panel as anyone.” 

Aghabullogue aren’t strangers to county finals in either football or hurling, contesting the 2013 and 2018 editions in football, when losing to Grenagh and Cill na Martra respectively, and going down to Éire Óg in the 2020 hurling decider.

“It’s always been a hurling club traditionally, but in recent years we pride ourselves on being a dual club and giving it a fair crack in both.

“It’s great to have the experience of playing a county final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh because it can be a daunting experience in such a big stadium and a big crowd."

