Cork swimmers dominate at Aspiring Champions meet in Limerick

THE first regional competition of the season, the Aspiring Champions, took place at University of Limerick recently. It was very well supported by all clubs across the region.

Cork clubs dominated the event with, in most cases, Cork swimmers topping the podium for all positions.

The standout stars of the two-day meet were Phelim Hanley, Blackrock and Isabel Kidney, SWSC, both of whom won gold in all six of their events. Hanley, swimming in the Junior category was very impressive in the 200m freestyle touching on 2:04.90 ahead of David O’Leary, SWSC on 2:12.20 and Donnacha Leane, Dolphin 2:13.26.

It was a closer affair over the shorter 100m distance with Hanley on 58.63 and O’Leary in 3rd with 59.48. Hanley also doubled up in the butterfly, touching on 1:05.53 over 100m ahead of Leane on 1:08.60 in 2nd. The same duo topped the 50m podium with Hanley dipping under the 30-second mark on 29.48, Leane in 2nd with 31.24. They were joined by Liam O’Driscoll, SWSC 32.50 to complete the podium. Hanley’s other victories came at 200m IM, 2:26.66 and 100m breaststroke 1:20.41.

The breaststroke specialist and Munster Age Group Record Holder, Isabel Kidney gave a display in the Intermediate category. She claimed all three breaststroke titles and in true breaststroker form, added the 100m & 200m IM titles. She then added victory in the 100m freestyle to complete her sextet. Kidney had three seconds to spare at 50m breaststroke 33.40 touching ahead of Sofie Moloney, Blackrock 36.60 and Michelle O’Shea, Dolphin on 36.91.

A similar margin was the case over 100m with Kidney on 1:14.18, O’Shea in 2nd with 1:17.64 and Amy Lynch, SWSC 1:20.85 completing the podium. The 200m podium saw the same trio with Kidney on 2:42.54, O’Shea on 2:44.74 and Lynch on 2:55.41. Kidney topped an all SWSC podium at 100m IM touching on 1:08.11 ahead of Antonia Sech 1:09.11 with Lynch in 3rd 1:11.67.

Kidney was very strong over the 200m IM 2:24.43. The real battle for medals took place behind her with O’Shea 2:32.59 edging out Sech 2:33.13 to complete the podium. Kidney’s 6th victory came at 100m freestyle 1:00.86 where she was again joined by club mate Sech on 1:01.18 for 2nd.

SPECIALITY

Sech’s speciality is in the backstroke where she claimed double gold. A very strong performance over 200m saw her touch on 2:23.14 comfortably ahead of O’Shea on 2:29.92 and clubmate Jenna McArdle, SWSC, on 2:36.19. Sech led a top four from ‘the Well’ over the 100m distance. Sech again the comfortable winner on 1:08.49, Alex Harrington on 1:11.71, McArdle on 1:12.83 and Laoise Deasy claiming the fourth place.

Dolphin club are particularly strong in the breaststroke events which was evidenced by five of the team emerging over 200m distance in the Intermediate category. Ryan Ates led the charge for the club, comfortably taking the 200m title on 2:31.10 ahead of Ricky Fane 2:37.02, Aidan McGrath 2:40.87 and Ben Merrigan & Vincent Leahy claiming 4th & 5th place.

Ates lifted the 100m title on 1:11.12 ahead of Fane on 1:13.25 with Blackrock’s Alex Barrett 1:14.65 completing the podium. A time of 31.56 yielded a breaststroke hattrick for Ates over 50m with McGrath in 2nd on 33.56 and Gearoid Mahon, Blackrock in third with 34.30.

Rising star, Lexi Dunne claimed three victories in the Junior category and was edged into second place in her other three events by Limerick star, Lucy O’Brien. Dunne was impressive over 200m freestyle posting 2:16.86 ahead of Aoife Gardiner, SWSC 2:19.42 and Abigael Logan, Dolphin on 2:24.63. She was also the comfortable winner over 50m freestyle 27.76 with the SWSC duo battling it out for the remaining medal positions.

Gardiner with 30.02 clinching it ahead of Caoilinn O’Connor 30.47. Limerick’s O’Brien had the edge over 100m with 1:00.98 but Dunne posted 1:02.05 and Gardiner with 1:05.56 completed the podium. Dunne was also the comfortable victor at 50m breaststroke 35.54 with a battle royale behind. Shauna Murphy, Dolphin 38.26 marginally edged out clubmate Orna Higgins into 3rd with 38.35.

O’Brien topped the 100m breaststroke podium with 1:17.37. Dunne was 2nd with 1:19.25 and Murphy 3rd with 1:21.27. O’Brien also got the better of the girls over 100m IM touching on 1:07.70 with Dunne on 1:10.77 and Murphy on 1:11.93.

Murphy had her chance to shine when she had 13 seconds to spare in the 200m breaststroke 2:55.22 ahead of Caroline Roche, Mallow 3:08.23. Murphy also added silver at 50m backstroke.