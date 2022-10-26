Hard work pays off for Tadhg MacCarthaigh ladies footballers

TADHG MacCarthaigh junior ladies footballers recently captured the Junior C county title after they defeated Ballinora in Kilmichael.

The sides were level at 3-7 apiece after normal time had elapsed and they were deadlocked again after extra-time which ensured free kicks were required. The Caheragh ladies held their nerve as they ultimately prevailed on a 5-4 scoreline. They were guided to county final glory by their three selectors Kieran Daly, John McCarthy, and Tony O’Driscoll.

“We all have daughters involved with the team and we worked very well together," explained Daly. "John McCarthy is there for a good few years. I had my time done as chairman of the men’s club, so I was happy to help out with the ladies club. I fell in last year and we convinced Tony to also come on board. He has great experience and knowledge,” he said.

The selector said the Tadhg MacCarthaigh junior players were a joy to work with. “I got a shock the first night I had a training session with the players as every one of the players came up afterwards to thank us. You would be used to the lads grumbling about drills, whereas the ladies I suppose don’t take it for granted.

"When I decided to come on board, I was very adamant about putting down ground rules and they responded to that.

The players did a gym programme over the winter with Bantry man Donal McGrath. At the start of the season, we told the players that we needed a strong panel if we were to achieve success.

"These things don’t happen overnight. The players put the work in throughout the year. Their attitude was first class, and they were rewarded with county final success."

Sean Casey of Excavations Plant SC recently presented a new set of jerseys to the Tadhg MacCarthaigh junior ladies football team.

The Tadhg MacCarthaigh junior ladies also displayed their resolve and spirit in abundance in the county semi-final when they came back from 12 points down against St Michael’s before eventually winning after free kicks. The proud selector said this dramatic win set them up perfectly for the county final.

“We got a goal in injury time to bring it to extra-time and then free-kicks were needed. Winning two successive matches after free kicks is dramatic and it shows the spirit in the players. This experience gave the players great belief, and it was a big help to us in the county final.”

The junior ladies were backed by a huge crowd at the recent county final, and they received a huge welcome home to Aughaville on the night they became county champions.

We had a massive crowd at the final. People appreciate honesty and the determination our players showed all year.

"The players received a great welcome back home with the cup and we had a great night of celebrations.”

“We are after a brilliant year this season. Finbarr McCarthy came in as chairman and he has a strong and enthusiastic committee helping him.

"Different people have come on board as sponsors this year. We have strong numbers coming through at underage. We have former players who are now involved in training the underage players which is great to see.

“A lot of work from several people has gone into the ladies' section in all ages. We won the U12 championship title after a replay. We lost the U14 final after a replay, while we lost the U16 A final to Ilen Rovers. The future is bright for the club,” he added.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s junior team is relatively young which augurs well for the future. Their two Cork U16 players Amy McKennedy and Eleanor Keating both started in the recent county final.

“We brought on three more U16 players in the junior final. We have one minor player, and the rest then are around the 20 or 21 age. We have a very young team.”

Tadhg MacCarthaigh will now be competing in the junior B grade next season.

“We are due to play Carrigaline in a Division 4 League final. Carrigaline are in the final of the junior B so that shows us that there is not much between the B and the C grade.

"Castlehaven and O’Donovan Rossa have won it recently and they moved further up the grades. We would be hopeful that we would hold our own.”