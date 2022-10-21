The Longshot: Munster look to turn odds around against Leinster

LAST weekend there was the most famous Clasico of them all when Real Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Bernabeu.
Those two are still pushing for a European SuperLeague to help solve the massive financial holes they have dug for themselves.
Such a competition pays no heed to the other European clubs they would leave behind if it ever comes to pass.
We have the ‘O Clasico’ tonight (the same name my brother and I used give the fraught tennis matches of our teens), the meeting of Porto and Benfica in the Northern Portuguese city, which will be shown on BT Sport 2.
Curiously, Porto have the better head-to-head record against their more esteemed rivals from Lisbon, having won 100 matches to Benfica’s 88. But the latter have seven more league titles won, 37-30.
Porto have won all five of their most recent games played in all competitions while in the league they have won four and drawn one and at home have won all five, scoring 14 and conceding just two.
Benfica’s overall form has seen them winning just one of their last five games, drawing four and winning one on penalties.
However, their Primeira Liga form is better with four wins and one draw and share the same results over their last five on their travels, scoring seven and conceding none.
Porto (11/8 tonight) are currently second in the Primeira Liga, three points behind leaders Benfica (2/1). The draw is 9/4 and seems the most likely outcome.
Fifth attempt to overtake fourth in a Stamford Bridge clash tomorrow evening, as Chelsea and Man United meet in the Premier League clash.
The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in midweek, while Erik ten Hag’s team convincingly put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in a 2-0 victory (that saw a certain five-time Ballon D’Or winner head off on his tod for the dressing rooms before the whistle).
Graham Potter’s side have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five Premier League games, and they have only shipped a mere two in all tournaments since the 47-year-old took the reins.
But the Blues are aiming to end a tally of one win from their last 11 against the Red Devils.
Each of the last four Premier League fixtures between the two has ended in a draw, It is even money on a home win, 5/2 for United, but another stalemate is favoured at 12/5.
BRIAN CLOUGH was sacked after just 44 days in charge at Leeds following his takeover of the reins from their legendary manager Don Revie in 1974. As short stints in charge go it is one of the most famous in UK history, spawning a great book and film.
Liz Truss has matched Clough in duration, spending the same timeframe behind the black door (should it be replaced by a revolving one?) in Downing Street, resigning before the Tory party decided to change the locks.
The Daily Star set up a live feed last Friday showing the unrefrigerated iceberg lettuce next to a photo of Truss, asking readers: "Which will last longer?"
flatmate has just asked me whether i think the lettuce voted leaf or romaine in the brexit referendum and im frankly furious at how funny i found it— Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 20, 2022
The Conservatives are unlikely to appoint a successor who will bring them to the brink of glory in Europe, as Jimmy Armfield did with Leeds in 1975. But they are in the hunt for someone who can stabilise their economy after a few wobbly weeks.
Rishi Sunak spent months in a leadership contest with Truss this summer and is the husband of a billionaire. He is the favourite to take over as prime minister at 4/5.
Second favourite to become the fifth leader of the UK since 2016 is Penny Mordaunt at 11/8.
Boris Johnson enters the ring at 12/1 to regain the job he gave up just months ago.
The leadership contest is proposed to be done and dusted by next Friday. Johnson can win elections for the right-wingers, but in the long run reappointing him would be a disaster for our neighbours. That doesn’t mean they won’t do it. And 12/1 at time of writing looks a decent price.
AN opening loss to Zimbabwe in Tasmania in the T20 Cricket World Cup and Scotland’s defeat of the West Indies the same day meant things were not looking good for the Irish team.
But by defeating the Scots on Wednesday, they ensured they are still in with a chance of qualifying for the Super 12 section of the tournament for the first time since 2009.
Zimbabwe’s loss to the men from the Caribbean means all four sides are now only separated by their run rate and whoever wins their games today goes through.
Our game with the Windies was supposed to get underway this morning at 5am, however a forecast of rain in Hobart put it in jeopardy.
If it is a washout then Zimbabwe and Scotland will go through because of their superior batting in the opening two games.
IT’S six years this week since the passing of Munster rugby legend, and at the time their coach, Anthony Foley.
Foley embodied everything good about Munster as a player and always led from the front when the chips were down. Peter O’Mahony is hewn from the same timber but success has so far eluded the Corkman. A win (or draw) in the provincial derby could kickstart their season.