The Longshot: Munster look to turn odds around against Leinster

BEING called a fair-weather fan when it comes to Munster Rugby is something I’d never shy away from.

The province simply weren’t on my radar at all growing up, other than occasional talk of great matches against the All Blacks and Australia.

The European Cup changed things and it was difficult for even casual sports fans from the province to ignore their ups and downs in the competition.

The men in red were involved in so many last-minute dramas through the noughties that it was easy to get caught up in their journey.

Funnily enough, although I was glued to the TV screen for most of those famous games, it has been in the past decade during a barren period for the province that I’ve found myself attending a lot more of their games (entirely down to the fact that I live closer to Thomond Park now than I did when they were in their pomp).

Last Saturday night was Munster’s opening home game in the United Rugby Championship after four fixtures on the road (two defeats in Wales, one in Connacht and a solitary win in Italy) and they faced the Bulls from South Africa.

I found myself among the 12,218 wet souls (poor-weather fans?) who got to see the Reds claim a bonus point win with their best performance of the season.

Graham Rowntree needed to get his players to show up like they did in their first home fixture.

Joe Schmidt may have lost his first three games when starting out with Leinster, but the Englishman is likely to find himself under scrutiny if his side don’t start rising soon from 10th in the table.

What is welcome is that the South African teams (two of whom contested the final last year — the Bulls lost to the Stormers) have given a significant shot in the arm to the competition.

One only has to look across the water to Worcester and Wasps going under to see how precarious things can get in club rugby union.

It was no surprise then to hear Leo Cullen urge fans to make the trip to Lansdowne Road tomorrow afternoon when Leinster host Munster (5.15pm, TG4).

The former Blues lock may not think so, but it would probably be better for the state of Irish rugby if the Reds recorded a win.

Leinster’s dominance has definitely had a detrimental effect on the interest in the game. It’s not even good for their own fans to be so far ahead on the domestic front, hence the call from their boss to try and fill seats in the stand.

The bad news for Munster is that Leinster are in great form. Five wins from five has Cullen’s side out in front as the form team in the division and 1/7 (-11 points on the handicap) to win this one.

They are 1/2 favourites for the URC title, while Munster are 12/1.

When Munster won the Celtic League final in 2011 against Leinster (their last piece of silverware) the record between the two provinces was 38 wins apiece. It now stands at 58-44 to the Blues.

Munster are 9/2 outsiders for the match. RG Snyman, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Kelly, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo are all unavailable, but I fancy the Reds to put it up to Leinster and if the scores fall the right way they can come out with a draw at 22/1.

O Clasico offers Benfica a chance to close head-to-head gap

LAST weekend there was the most famous Clasico of them all when Real Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

Those two are still pushing for a European SuperLeague to help solve the massive financial holes they have dug for themselves.

Such a competition pays no heed to the other European clubs they would leave behind if it ever comes to pass.

We have the ‘O Clasico’ tonight (the same name my brother and I used give the fraught tennis matches of our teens), the meeting of Porto and Benfica in the Northern Portuguese city, which will be shown on BT Sport 2.

Curiously, Porto have the better head-to-head record against their more esteemed rivals from Lisbon, having won 100 matches to Benfica’s 88. But the latter have seven more league titles won, 37-30.

Porto have won all five of their most recent games played in all competitions while in the league they have won four and drawn one and at home have won all five, scoring 14 and conceding just two.

Benfica’s overall form has seen them winning just one of their last five games, drawing four and winning one on penalties.

However, their Primeira Liga form is better with four wins and one draw and share the same results over their last five on their travels, scoring seven and conceding none.

Porto (11/8 tonight) are currently second in the Primeira Liga, three points behind leaders Benfica (2/1). The draw is 9/4 and seems the most likely outcome.

Fifth attempt to overtake fourth in a Stamford Bridge clash tomorrow evening, as Chelsea and Man United meet in the Premier League clash.

The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in midweek, while Erik ten Hag’s team convincingly put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in a 2-0 victory (that saw a certain five-time Ballon D’Or winner head off on his tod for the dressing rooms before the whistle).

Graham Potter’s side have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five Premier League games, and they have only shipped a mere two in all tournaments since the 47-year-old took the reins.

But the Blues are aiming to end a tally of one win from their last 11 against the Red Devils.

Each of the last four Premier League fixtures between the two has ended in a draw, It is even money on a home win, 5/2 for United, but another stalemate is favoured at 12/5.

More political football at Number 10

BRIAN CLOUGH was sacked after just 44 days in charge at Leeds following his takeover of the reins from their legendary manager Don Revie in 1974. As short stints in charge go it is one of the most famous in UK history, spawning a great book and film.

Liz Truss has matched Clough in duration, spending the same timeframe behind the black door (should it be replaced by a revolving one?) in Downing Street, resigning before the Tory party decided to change the locks.

The Daily Star set up a live feed last Friday showing the unrefrigerated iceberg lettuce next to a photo of Truss, asking readers: "Which will last longer?"

flatmate has just asked me whether i think the lettuce voted leaf or romaine in the brexit referendum and im frankly furious at how funny i found it — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 20, 2022

The Conservatives are unlikely to appoint a successor who will bring them to the brink of glory in Europe, as Jimmy Armfield did with Leeds in 1975. But they are in the hunt for someone who can stabilise their economy after a few wobbly weeks.

Rishi Sunak spent months in a leadership contest with Truss this summer and is the husband of a billionaire. He is the favourite to take over as prime minister at 4/5.

Second favourite to become the fifth leader of the UK since 2016 is Penny Mordaunt at 11/8.

Boris Johnson enters the ring at 12/1 to regain the job he gave up just months ago.

The leadership contest is proposed to be done and dusted by next Friday. Johnson can win elections for the right-wingers, but in the long run reappointing him would be a disaster for our neighbours. That doesn’t mean they won’t do it. And 12/1 at time of writing looks a decent price.

Irish T20 side eye forecast

AN opening loss to Zimbabwe in Tasmania in the T20 Cricket World Cup and Scotland’s defeat of the West Indies the same day meant things were not looking good for the Irish team.

But by defeating the Scots on Wednesday, they ensured they are still in with a chance of qualifying for the Super 12 section of the tournament for the first time since 2009.

Zimbabwe’s loss to the men from the Caribbean means all four sides are now only separated by their run rate and whoever wins their games today goes through.

Our game with the Windies was supposed to get underway this morning at 5am, however a forecast of rain in Hobart put it in jeopardy.

If it is a washout then Zimbabwe and Scotland will go through because of their superior batting in the opening two games.

The Bet

IT’S six years this week since the passing of Munster rugby legend, and at the time their coach, Anthony Foley.

Foley embodied everything good about Munster as a player and always led from the front when the chips were down. Peter O’Mahony is hewn from the same timber but success has so far eluded the Corkman. A win (or draw) in the provincial derby could kickstart their season.