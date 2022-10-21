Aghabullogue v Blackrock: Rockies feel time has come to lift intermediate crown

SATURDAY: SE Systems Intermediate Championship final: Aghabullogue v Blackrock, 2.30pm, Castle Road.

THE SE Systems Intermediate camogie championship final brings together two sides that since the championship began have been the teams tipped to make it to the final.

Both have got here coming through their respective groups undefeated and now the battle for the Nano Nagle up reaches its conclusion and both will be going in determined to keep their 100% record alive.

Blackrock were the standout side in group two with wins over Brian Dillon’s, Valley Rovers, Ballyhea, Charleville and Newtownshandrum they confidently topped their group to book a semi-final spot against city rivals Na Piarsaigh where they received a very stern test before victory was secured.

Blackrock led by seven points at the break, after an opening half where they were dominant, a goal from Kate Leneghan on 29 minutes helped them stretch an advantage they held from the opening minutes, but they had to withstand huge Na Piarsaigh pressure through the second half.

The loss of influential centre-back, the experienced Roisin De Faoite, after 22 minutes through injury, saw them lose their shape totally. Her departure upset her side as she was dominant in defence. Word is that she is fit again and recovered to line out in the final and this is a huge boost to Blackrock.

They have had excellent displays to date from Michelle Murphy who lined out at wing-forward in their semi-final and did huge work dropping deep and winning a lot of possession.

She has a huge ability to distribute the ball to her inside lines where Hayley Ryan, Erin Curtin and Kate Leneghan are all capable of grabbing scores.

At midfield, Kaitlin Hickey is a hard worker and she is another played Aghabullogue will have to keep an eye to.

Blackrock were hugely disappointed to lose out at the semi-final stage last season to eventual winners Fr O’Neill’s and they feel their time has now come.

Aghabullogue having lost out in the county finals of 2020 and 2021 will be hoping this is finally their year; they came through the group stage with victories over Watergrashill, Kilbrittain/Timoleague, Na Piarsaigh and Carrigaline before taking on Ballyhea in the semi-final where they ran out comfortable winners.

Looking at their semi-final victory over Ballyhea, they only had three scorers over an hour where they hit 3-11.

Ciara McCarthy blasts in a goal. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cliona Healy was on target with seven points five from placed balls, Emma Flanagan hit 2-1 and Ciara McCarthy had 1-3.

In comparison, Blackrock had six players on target in a hard-fought 1-13 to 0-10 battle with Na Piarsaigh.

Aghabullogue will also feel like their opponents they're overdue a county in this grade but they will need to be on top of their game if they hope to topple a strong and focused Blackrock side.