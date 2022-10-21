Graham Cummins: Cork City will sign off on a real high as First Division trophy is handed over

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Cork City v Bray Wanderers, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm.

THIS game is going to be a side note to the main event on Friday night, which is the presentation of the First Division league title.

After two years in the bottom tier of League of Ireland football, Cork City will play their final game of the season before they return to the Premier Division next year.

Tonight, is the reward that the players, management staff, and those involved behind the scenes at Cork City deserve. They have earned the right to enjoy the celebrations, after putting in so much hard work to get the club promoted.

The result is immaterial against Bray but I’m sure the players would love to end the season by getting the three points. I would imagine the players would have been visualising what it is going to feel like to lift a league trophy in front of a sold-out Turner’s Cross.

In truth, the game will be a bit of a distraction for them because they will be desperate for it to end so that they can get their hands on the trophy. What might even be the most important aspect of the game from a City player’s perspective and perhaps even manager Colin Healy’s, is that no one picks up a serious injury that could affect them in their preparations for next season.

If there is a 50/50 ball to be won, you could see some City players pulling out of a challenge, particularly those who have been either told, or more or less know, they will not be at the club next season. Those players aren’t going to risk getting injured because that would mean putting their futures in jeopardy because clubs are going to sign a player who isn’t fit.

EARNED

I would imagine City will play their strongest team for the fixture. Healy will probably feel that those who have taken City to the title should play in this joyful occasion. Although it would be an incredible experience and more beneficial for some academy players to play, by getting to play in front of thousands of supporters at Turner’s Cross, the senior professionals have earned this moment.

I read some supporters criticising City’s result against Athlone Town last weekend. I understand that fans who travelled to the game and paid a lot of money felt they deserved better, but they were naive to expect to see City at their best that night.

The players had just won the title the previous week, and I’m sure rightfully would have celebrated it.

They still put in a good display but not to the standards they have reached this year, which is understandable. What I took from that game was that Franco Umeh has the potential to be a serious player and that Gordon Walker is getting back to his old self.

Franco Umeh, Cork City, in action against Gary Armstrong, Athlone Town, last Friday. Picture: Ray Ryan

City come up against the perfect opponents in Bray. If there was ever a team you wanted to be playing on a night you will be presented the league trophy then it is the Seagulls.

For a team that looked potentially like they could challenge near the top at the beginning of the season, they have been a shambles.

There appears to be no unity at that club, whether that be between the manager and the players, the management staff and supporters, who have a publicised clash this season, the fans and players, and even the players themselves. Their players will be quick to throw in the towel should they concede early in this game. Their main topic of conversation will be about how to be close to the tunnel at the full-time whistle as to allow them the quickest exit route from the pitch.

The pressure is off the City players, meaning I believe will see a team that passes through the thirds.

They will want to put on a show in their final game in front of so many supporters and of course then, celebrate with the trophy with the fans after the inauguration.