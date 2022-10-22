PIHC:Castlemartyr and Inniscarra gear up for final replay

This afternoon brings that rarest of animals since the change in county championship structures in Cork three years ago – the replay.

With all fixtures except finals being decided on the day now, the clash of Castlemartyr and Inniscarra in last Sunday’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC final brought a sense of novelty as referee Shane Scanlon called time with the sides level. They clash again in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today (4pm).

Last Sunday, Castlemartyr – winners of the 2020 Lower IHC and 2021 IAHC – trailed by three points at half-time looked to have put themselves in a position to make it three titles on the trot as they led by two points in the closing stages.

Kieran Rice’s goal put Inniscarra back in front but Castlemartyr didn’t panic there was time for Joe Stack to equalise with what proved to be the final score of the game.

Given that the two sides had chances to win in horrible conditions, there was a sense that a second day out was acceptable to both camps.

“Exactly, that’s the feeling,” says Inniscarra manager Paul McCarthy.

“We were hugely relieved to come away with the draw at the end. As I said on the day, that free from Mike Kelly would have gone over nine times out of ten.

“From that point of view, we’re hugely relieved to get another chance at it and I’m sure Castlemartyr are the same. We could have pushed on – we should have pushed on really, when we got that goal, we should have stuck another one – but that’s the way the game went.

“It was a fair result in the end.”

Having failed to come out of their group in the previous two seasons, Inniscarra have improved with each game in the current championship and McCarthy believes that the squad’s strong character has shone through.

“I can’t praise these guys enough,” he says.

“Their attitude in training is brilliant, there’s a desire there with them, they want to get over the line.

“They never stopped because they never know when they’re beaten. In the Ballinhassig game, the Valley Rovers game, things could have gone either way but they stuck in there and showed great character.

“Of course, we know that Castlemartyr are going to be huge favourites, the neutrals going down will be expecting Castlemartyr to win because they have built up a huge unity in that squad over the last couple of years.

“On our side, we have that as well, without winning championships. There’s a want there to do the best they can for our team and the club.

“From day one, when we came in, we said that we’d try to build a unity in the team and see what happened after that. That’s where we find ourselves today.”

The short gap between the two games is a challenge, though.

“To be fair, we have a couple of injury concerns,” McCarthy says.

“They’re being assessed and I’m sure Castlemartyr are the same. A six-day turnaround is a bit harsh when it’s a final.

“I know that there’s little time there to play around with, but it’s tough for the clubs involved. It’s the same for both of us at least.”

He’s correct in that assessment, with Castlemartyr manager Séamus Lawton hoping that injury worries can clear.

“We’ve a couple,” he says, “and they’re going to need all the time we have when it is such a quick turnaround.

“It was mixed emotions after last week, you were put through the whole wringer, really.

“We had it nearly won but then when you concede a goal as late as we did, it’s usually curtains.

“We came back up, got the equaliser and could have won it. I think a draw was fair, Inniscarra are a very good team and they played well.”

Despite trailing by three at the break, Lawton wasn’t panicking and he’s hoping that this team can bring more of the second-half performance.

“I wouldn’t have been too unhappy at half-time,” he says.

“There was a strong wind that people in the stand might not have noticed so to be going in three points behind wasn’t bad.

“We’ll be looking for a general improvement but you just don’t know what will happen in a replay.

“These players are a great bunch and they’ll still be that, whatever happens on Saturday evening.”