Cork City fans ready for a night of celebration at Turner's Cross

WE’RE looking forward to a night of celebration regardless the result between Cork City and Bray.

City will be presented with the First Division trophy in front of a packed Turner’s Cross.

Two weeks ago City secured the title in their 0-0 draw with Wexford. While there were scenes of great celebration after that, this is a chance for the fans to watch Cian Coleman lift silverware and savour their return to the Premier Division next season.

Games against Bray this season have been pretty one-sided with City securing 6-0 and 3-0 wins, along with a 0-0 draw.

There’s no doubt that whatever team Healy puts out, they should be too strong for Bray. However, as I said the result won’t matter too much but in saying that I’m sure Healy and the lads will want to finish on a high.

After four games without a win, which includes the Muster Senior Cup loss to Cobh Ramblers, it would be nice to see City get a win here.

And I’m sure Healy and the lads will also be eager to get a result. I’ve previously written about my concerns about their style of play and while they got over the line in the First Division, performances like some we’ve seen this season, will not be good enough in the top tier.

I imagine players and management know this themselves and I expect planning and preparation for 2023 has already started.

Barry Coffey, Cork City, in action against Charles Mutate, Athlone Town, in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tie last Friday. Picture: Ray Ryan

So does Healy play a strong starting XI? What I would like to see happen is that he starts and gives game time to those who didn’t get it all season and then maybe finish the game with his regular starters.

To be fair it’s always nice to be on the pitch at the final whistle when there’s something to celebrate and credit to the lads who have been key in securing promotion, I think they deserve this.

While Healy is familiar with his entire squad at this stage, I imagine there are many players still eager to showcase their talent and hope that they will be good enough for the step up next season.

Healy will have to retain some players but how many of the current squad? This will depend on a lot of factors. Are they good enough for Premier? Has he the budget to buy better more experienced players?

I imagine he will bring the majority from the current squad until City can establish themselves properly again in the Premier Division.

But for now it’s all about Friday night and about celebrating a great season for all involved, fans included.

Healy, his staff, and the players will enjoy the celebrations and a well-deserved break, albeit not too long of a break I imagine as they start building for next season. Well done to all.