Men's Super League preview: Impressive Neptune can inflict a third defeat on champs Tralee

REIGNING Super League and Cup champions Tralee Warriors are in town on Saturday to face Energywise Ireland Neptune at the Neptune Stadium (6.30pm).

Neptune are unbeaten and the manner of their derby win over Emporium Cork Basketball last Saturday suggests they mean business in this campaign.

There were a lot of positives from the Neptune win but also some negatives that need to be erased.

American Jordan Evans had a poor evening at the office, but that could be down to the structure in the offence court where little or no screens were made for him.

Evans relies heavily on his shooting skills and will want to bounce back against his former club Tralee Warriors with whom he played in 2018.

Jordan Blount was outstanding, particularly on the boards, when Neptune needed inspiration against Ballincollig.

Man of the Match in the derby game was Nil Sabata (30 points) who is now looking a serious player at the post and his unselfishness in the offence court is visible.

Adam Heaphy showed that he can do a job in defence and the performance of Keonn Scott in shutting down the Ballincollig hot hand John Dawson played a big part in their win.

The Tralee side are on the back of a 26-point thrashing by NUIG Mystics and they will be determined to get back to winning ways.

American De Ondre Jackson is a renowned shooter, so good defence will be key to restricting him and Daniel Jakobitis is always difficult to shut down.

Kieran Donaghy in the twilight of his career is still battling hard, but one noticeable aspect for Tralee is the lack of scores among their Irish players.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Roy Downey manages to pass the ball despite the attention from Dylan Corkery of Emporium Cork Basketball. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Neptune, on their home court, are capable of matching the best and on form they could inflict a third loss of the season on their Kerry opponents.

Verdict: Energywise Ireland Neptune.

Emporium Cork Basketball will be confident they can get back to winning ways when they entertain UCD Marian at Ballincollig Community School (4pm).

Ballincollig were dominant in the first half of their derby defeat to Neptune but somehow drifted away from what they were doing best in the second period.

There is no doubt that their American Dawson is a quality player but tends to drift in and out of games and he will need to be at it from start to finish for his team.

Ballincollig appear to be structured in offence, but player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will be worried about the lack of discipline that cost them coming down the stretch against Neptune.

Again, as a neutral, very few, if any, officials tend to change their mind when they make a call and it’s a case of taking it on the chin whether it’s the correct decision or not.

Spanish duo Jose Jimenez Gonzalez and Pau Camara Galera are wholehearted players, but they will need to more focused on what they do best.

Emporium Cork Basketball Ballincollig's Pau Cami Galera goes for a basket. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Adrian O’Sullivan is still a quality player and Dylan Corkery has an all-round game that is needed at this level.

UCD Marian are a team in transition with many of their U20 National Cup winning team of 2021 involved with the squad.

On their home court Ballincollig are a difficult team to contend with and it would be a major surprise if they failed to win this game in a canter.

Verdict: Emporium Cork Basketball.

UCC Demons coach Danny O’Mahony was happy after seeing his team grind out their first win of the season against Moycullen last weekend.

Demons had lost their two opening games to Neptune and Ballincollig and O’Mahony wasn’t pleased with some aspects of their performance against Ballincollig.

A good week of training, mixed with dialogue, saw a different attitude against Moycullen and they had 24 points to spare at the end.

American Jeremiah Moore came out of his shell, but once again their Bosman English player Kingsley Nwagbosa underperformed and only chipped in with seven points in 36 minutes of action.

If Nwagbosa’s credentials are ever to be tested it will be against NUIG Mystics who have a number of quality Europeans and a class American in their squad.

The Galway side travel to Cork on the back of thrashing Tralee Warriors by 26 points and are presently unbeaten and they will not be overawed in playing at the Mardyke Arena.

Demons will not have to be good to win but word from the west suggests they are facing serious championship contenders.

Verdict: NUIG Mystics.