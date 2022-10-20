Women's Super League preview: Brunell hoping for fourth win but Killester biggest test yet

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell will be hoping to maintain their winning start to the season when they welcome Killester to the Parochial Hall on Sunday (2.45).

Brunell go into the game on the back of three wins, but this will be their biggest test.

Brunell’s American duo, McKayla Roberts and Mary Dunn, have underachieved big-time in recent games.

Roberts failed to score against NUIG Mystics in Galway last weekend and Dunn just managed a paltry two points.

A similar performance against Killester could spell trouble, but, no doubt, the Brunell hierarchy will be monitoring the situation.

The performances of Brunell’s Irish players are encouraging, with Edel Thornton, Lauryn Homan, and Danielle O’Leary all on double figures.

Loss

Killester will come to town on the back of a 78-72 loss to a highly-rated Trinity Meteors side, with Irish international Mimi Clarke leading their scoring on 28 points.

Although the Dublin side have lost two games this season, if Brunell’s Americans’ poor form continues, they could depart Cork with maximum points.

Verdict: Killester.

Unbeaten, The Address UCC Glanmire make the trip to the capital for a clash against Trinity Meteors.

It will be strange for Glanmire, playing against their former star, Claire Melia, who played such a big part in their grand slam season of 2021/22.

Mark Scannell has coached great players over the years and believes Melia is a special talent who will need to be curtailed if they are to win.

“Claire is a special player, but, most of all, a special person, and was great to deal with when she donned our colours, but life moves on and we know that defence will be the key to restricting her influence in this game,” Scannell said.

The one plus for Scannell has been the form of American Brittany Byrd, who looks an exceptional talent.

Byrd chipped in with a staggering 45 points in their home win against Liffey Celtics and her present form is sure to pose Meteors problems.

Brittany Byrd scores. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The second Glanmire American, Khiarica Rasheed, is improving with every game and her 24 points tally against Liffey Celtics is testament to those stats.

The return of Claire O’Sullivan, following her maternity break, is another huge plus and when she gets fully up to speed, Scannell is sure to see a different player.

The Dublin side also have Irish international Dayna Finn, Cork-born Sarah Kenny, and a solid American in Mirela Rieera Serda.

These sides also clash in the first round of the National Cup, but one guarantee: There will be no shadow boxing, as Glanmire will be going for the jugular.

Verdict: The Address UCC Glanmire.

Fr Mathew’s suffered a humiliating defeat in Belfast last weekend to Ulster University and they have a daunting task on Saturday, when they host DCU Mercy.

Mathew’s coach, Niamh Dwyer, must be baffled as to how her team failed to win against an inexperienced side and, in reality, if they don’t show up against DCU Mercy, they could be facing a third defeat on the belt.

DCU Mercy, after their opening-day overtime loss in Cork to Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell, recovered to defeat Trinity Meteors.

The Dublin side improved on that performance to edge out Waterford Wildcats last weekend and they will arrive on Leeside full of confidence.

In recent years, DCU Mercy have found winning games in Cork a tough task, but coach Mark Ingle will see this as an opportunity to expose a side on a losing run.

Verdict: DCU Mercy.