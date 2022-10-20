WATCH: Super keeper Fergal Duffy made three penalty saves at Amputee World Cup

EVEN though their World Cup campaign didn’t go as well as they hoped it would, it did still provide their players with one moment that they will cherish forever.

Ireland and Uruguay couldn’t be separated at the end of normal time or after the period of extra time that followed so their crucial clash in the recent Amputee World Cup in Turkey would have to be decided by penalties.

While these shoot-outs are dreaded by fans and outfield players alike, they do provide keepers with the chance to be the hero, although that’s not something that crossed Fergal Duffy’s mind as he stood on the Irish goal-line.

Our penalty hero against Uruguay was Spiderman Fergal Duffy .. here is the 3 saves that sent us through .. @waffworldcup22 @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/hBHJUvt7ym — Irish Amp Football (@Irishampfootbal) October 12, 2022

“Hand on heart I didn’t think about that,” he tells the Echo.

But Duffy would prove to be the match-winner as he made two sensational saves just to keep Ireland in the contest before making a third stop in a row to secure victory for his country.

"They had two chances to win the match if they scored,” continues the Cork City number one. “It was only afterwards it sunk in really because I was focusing on hoping someone would score for us before I’m up next.

“It was great, there were a lot of emotions because I missed the Euros last year when I tore my Achilles so a year later just to actually be involved and to actually contribute…

“I think the penalties are from like eight yards so the pressure is really on the taker. People would normally go to my weak side so sometimes it is a case of taking a step towards your weak side to try and entice them to go to your strong side.

“Their first three penalties went in so I was under a small bit of pressure alright but then thankfully I got into a bit of a groove and with each penalty, I was growing and growing in confidence.

“It was the best moment of my sporting career. I still kind of play GAA, we won the league with City, this is my second World Cup, and I have played in the Champions League with City. But no, individually this was the best moment ever.”

The win would help Ireland secure a 20th-place finish in the finals but despite falling short of their initial aim of a top 10 berth, it was still an incredible experience for the squad which also included fellow City stars Kevan O’Rourke, Séan Óg Murphy, Ruairí Murphy, Patrick Hickey, and Dave White.

“It was a great experience,” adds Duffy.

“The opening game was on in Fenerbahce’s stadium and the final was on in Galatasaray’s. We obviously weren’t playing in either match but it was a great experience to see it and the Turkish fans created a great atmosphere.

“There were some Irish fans over as well so having some supporters there for us was great. Maybe we didn’t do as well as we expected but the game is improving, there are more teams and everything involved.

“Playing Brazil, Uruguay, and Morocco… my first start of the tournament was against Brazil which is something that is nice to say anyway. I started against Brazil for Ireland in a World Cup!

We finished 20th out of 24. The nice way of saying it is that we are in the top 20 in the World but the last World Cup we came 13th so it was a little disappointing.”

But in time that disappointment will fade and what will remain will be the memories of Duffy’s heroics in the penalty shoot-out.

“It’s after gaining a small bit of traction online, at the moment it has about 33,000 views on the video although maybe half of that is me,” he jokes.

“Thinking back now it was the highlight of our tournament because it was the only win we got.

“We needed to win that match really because otherwise, we would have been fighting for 23rd, 24th which you don’t want.

“We would have been playing Spain if we lost that and they were in the Euros final last year, they just had a woeful tournament. Even when I saved the first one I grabbed the crest. It just meant the world to all of us to put on the green jersey, or yellow in my case.”