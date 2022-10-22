Christy O'Connor: Cork must protect new club format as standard rises in revised championships

ABOUT 10 minutes into the Blackrock-St Finbarr’s group game in early August, a couple of supporters were chatting at the back of the stand in Páirc Uí Rinn when one turned to the other and said: “That’s the Barrs gone for another year anyway.”

It was hard to think otherwise. Having blown a late winning position against Charleville the previous week when the north Cork side stormed back to draw the match, the Barrs really had their backs pressed to the wall in the ‘Group of Death.’ Blackrock led by nine points. The Rockies had clocked 0-11 inside those 10 minutes. The Barrs defence was being run ragged but they finally got a foothold before generating huge momentum.

They led by five points heading into additional time when the Rockies came with a late surge and suddenly had the deficit down to one point. Mark O’Keeffe had a chance to land the equaliser with the last play but his effort from distance veered just wide.

The Barrs were much more emphatic winners in last week’s county final but the high-wire drama in that earlier group game was a metaphor for not just how the season would roll, but for how Cork has developed into one of the most competitive and enthralling hurling championships in the country.

The reigning champions Midleton were beaten by Douglas in their first game before being knocked out in their last game by Kanturk, who won by one point.

Because of their inferior score difference in the same group, Newtownshandrum went into their last game against Douglas knowing that a big win would still probably not be enough unless Kanturk defeated Midleton. When they did, Newtown topped the group on a head-to-head with Douglas.

Douglas' Cillian O'Donovan and Mark Howell tussle with Newtownshandrum's Tim O'Mahony. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Erin’s Own made a huge statement when beating Glen Rovers in their first game, before going on to secure an automatic semi-final spot as the top-ranked team, something few would have predicted at the outset of the campaign.

Erin’s Own only scraped into that position by one point on score difference ahead of the Barrs. They topped that group ahead of Blackrock, whose four points were extremely hard won; the Rockies overturned a four-point deficit against Sarsfields in additional time to win by one; in their two-point win against Charleville, Blackrock only took the lead for the first time in the 59th minute.

It was far tighter again in the quarter-final against Imokilly, when a late Robbie Cotter goal took the match to extra time before Blackrock won on penalties.

Long before the competition even got to that stage, the Divisional-Colleges section played out some fascinating sub-plots. Four of the seven games were decided by one score or less, with two of those matches going to extra time.

Imokilly were on a different level to every other team, dismantling MTU before beating Avondhu by 15 points in the final of that section. Yet that segment of the competition was still in stark contrast to the entire senior championship in previous years.

Huge hammerings were a common trend. There were too many teams in the championship. The competition had gone stale. It needed a spark.

Charleville's Conor Buckley makes a fine catch under pressure from St Finbarr's Ethan Twomey.

Since the restructuring of the championship in 2020, the whole competition has ignited in a blaze. Although there were big winning margins in the semi-finals and final, the drama this year was electric. But it was a similar vibe in 2020 and 2021.

Sunday’s final may have been hampered by the atrocious weather but it didn’t dull the mass explosion of emotion with the Barrs winning a first county title in 29 years. In 2020, Blackrock ended an 18-year wait. Midleton won a first title in eight years in 2021.

The fear of Imokilly taking over after winning three in a row between 2017-’19 has receded but the restructure has also made the championship far more competitive.

In the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, there were 14 games where the margin of victory was by 15 points or more. Most of those games were in the colleges/divisional section and in round one.

The competition was highly competitive from the quarter-finals on, but it was still nowhere near as competitive as it has been since 2020. In the 2018 and 2019 competitions, the average margin of victory from the quarter-finals to the final was a shade under six points.

In 2020, the UCC-Blackrock semi-final and Glen Rovers-Blackrock final were only decided after extra time. In the first season of the new format, the ultra-competitiveness of that championship underlined the potential of the new system. And it has thrived ever since.

MAINTAIN

One of the big questions now though, is will Cork be able to maintain and sustain the formula. From next year on, county senior and intermediate championships are restricted to a maximum of 16 teams.

Yet the GAA’s rules advisory committee believes that Cork is a 22-team championship, with the top 12 clubs, along with the county’s eight divisional teams, plus UCC and MTU Cork competing in the qualifying section.

The board believe they are compliant with the 16-team cap. They sought clarity on the matter recently, but if they are in breach of rule, the outcome could require a tweak to the championship structure, which may mean hard calls or an alternative pathway for some of the divisional or colleges teams.

That would go against the tradition of the Cork championship but something may have to give. Because Cork certainly won’t want to give up what they now have.