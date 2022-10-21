Leinster v Munster: David Corkery on why fans must be patient with new coach Graham Rowntree

TO say Graham Rowntree’s first deployment as the top man has had a lethargic start is putting it mildly.

However, the bonus point win against the South African Bulls last week should allow the former English international to shift his coaching strategy out of first gear.

Including two pre-season friendlies against Gloucester and London Irish, Rowntree's charges have only won two out of their seven outings. To be honest though, I’d rather the players and this new management made mistakes now, look to eradicate them and have a game plan in place to compete at the business end of the season.

The United Rugby Championship is certainly a better competition than the old previous Pro14 incarnation, largely due to the participation of the South African provinces, but I will only judge Munster on how they do on a European stage. They are now entering their 13th season without having to open the trophy cabinet. Yet unless they stay loyal to the values that made them a global force they will never reign again.

To put this desolate period into perspective, the last time Munster won the Heineken Cup in 2008, Cobh native Edwin Edogbo, Munster’s latest sensation, was just five and a half years old!

Munster's Edwin Edogbo celebrates after making his first start for Munster. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Winning a URC medal would be nice, but I’d happily exchange 10 of those medals for just one European Cup.

It is crystal clear this management team is looking at the players' capabilities and asking them to push themselves completely differently from the programmed approach that Johann van Graan asked them to play under.

The South African was allowed remain in the driving seat for too long and it might few seasons to filter out that approach. For those of you who are interested, van Graan is currently in charge of Bath Rugby, and they are firmly cemented to the bottom of the Premiership table having played six and lost six.

Anyhow, it is forward Munster must go now and what has happened in the past must only be viewed as a lesson in how not to run a professional rugby team.

MOMENTUM

Rowntree and co now have a magnificent opportunity to build on last weekend's much-needed victory and if there was any team in the world you could choose to play against in order to build momentum, you would opt for Leinster every time.

Leinster who have undoubtedly been the standard-bearers over the last 10 years have once again started the season where they left off and have won all five of their URC games. However, for the first time in many a year, the slightest fractures are starting to appear in their once impermeable organisation.

It is now up to Munster to penetrate these micro cracks and with every ounce of strength that they possess, seize this very rare opportunity and close the gap that exists between the D4 set-up and the rest.

Coupled with the fact that Leinster left the arena last year with no silverware came the news that Stuart Lancaster was leaving to join Racing 92 for the 2023-'24 season. For most sides, this would not be an issue, but for Leinster to go a season without cracking open a bottle of champagne and then for one of their lauded backroom team to announce he was leaving has sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

During the week we had to listen to both camps catalogue their ever-growing injury lists, but in games of Saturday's nature, it is completely irrelevant which players take to the field.

Joey Carbery of Munster beats the tackle of WJ Steenkamp of Vodacom Bulls on the way to setting up his side's third try at Thomond Park last weekend. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Local derbies are won by the side that turns up on the day with little or no fear of who they are playing against. So if I was Peter O’Mahony, I would be looking at my players and saying very little because if they need to be motivated to play against Leinster, they should be watching the game from a bar stool.

All O’Mahony needs to do is wear a kind of demonic smile on his face that screams commitment and demand that his players play this game as if it was their last.

A win against Leinster in their back garden could well be the launching pad for a Munster renaissance albeit, the road ahead will have many obstacles to negotiate before the respect that Munster have lost will be fully reinstated.