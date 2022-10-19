Christina Desmond shines for Ireland again at European Championships

CORK BOXER Christina Desmond has picked up a bronze medal at the European Championships in Montenegro, with the Irish selection impressive so far at the event, winning four of the first five quarter-finals across the various classes.

Light middleweight Desmond dominated her Swedish opponent Malena Hede to win a unanimous decision in her quarter-final on Tuesday evening.

The Garda previously secured a bronze medal in 2016 in the middleweight division and made the most of her chance here as a replacement for the injured Lisa O'Rourke.

Desmond has been flying the Cork boxing flag since first emerging as a promising fighter with Macroom BC and then training at Fr Horgan's. She's a former Youth Olympian, multiple Irish title holder and now a two-time European bronze medalist. Twice she was picked as The Echo Women in Sport overall winner for her exploits in the ring.

Earlier this year, Desmond returned with the golden belt after a very prestigious international tournament in Romania. It was a major boost for the Leesider, whose career was heavily impacted by the Covid pandemic and the restrictions on indoor sports.