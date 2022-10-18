Highfield's four-year unbeaten home AIL record dented by Buccaneers

HIGHFIELD suffered their first home defeat in the regular energia All-Ireland League season in over four years following the 17-14 Division 1B loss to Buccaneers at wind-lashed Woodleigh Park on Saturday.

You have to go back to October 6, 2018, for the last time a visiting side took the spoils, when Queens won 43-41, current ’Field captain Dave O’Connell and centre Dave O’Sullivan two of their six try scorers.

Since then, the Cork club boasted an impressive record, winning all remaining eight games in that campaign and were seven from seven in the Covid affected 2019-20 season before winning eight and drawing one, 9-9 with Shannon, last season.

There was a second home defeat in the league semi-final play-off, again to the Limerick club, who won 25-19 en route to earning promotion to 1A.

Head Coach Conor Quaid was obviously peeved at the rare experience of losing at home.

“I’m very disappointed because it’s something we’re not used to and our proud home record is gone. Obviously, it’s something we need to look at and get back,” he said.

High winds and drenching showers impacted on the play with the sides tied at 7-7 at half-time following an equalising try from new prop James French, converted by James Taylor.

The Connacht side swept 17-7 in front, though, after 63 minutes before ’Field rallied with a 76th minute penalty try to collect a losing bonus point.

“Buccaneers did have a lot of ball and there were bits and pieces of our set-piece weren’t where they needed to be.

“Conditions were difficult especially for the hookers and jumpers in the line-out because of the strong wind though I thought we got to grips with it a bit better in the second-half.”

Highfield’s powerful maul also produced a couple of opportunities early and late in the opening half only to be held up by determined tackling.

“We got a bit of a roll on and it looked like we were going to score only to be held up.

“In fairness to the lads, they rectified it in the second-half and we got a penalty try from something similar, so credit to them for figuring it out on the pitch which is what we’re looking for.”

A number of contracted Connacht players and those in the Academy lined-out for the visitors, but Quaid made nothing of it.

“They are just another side that came down to play Highfield and we expect to win at home.

“I’m not interested in what they had in terms of Connacht because it’s outside my control and we look after ourselves.”

There was a lot of traffic out and into the club from last season. There has been a bit of change from last season though we still have our stalwarts and a lot of experience.

“The lads who’ve come in and have fitted in really well and we’re begging to gel. It takes a bit of time and we’ve got to make sure it happens sooner than later to hit our peak.

“Maintaining that will be the key through the season. We want to win this league.” The players are free next weekend before travelling to play Old Wesley on Saturday week.

“We’ll re-charge the batteries after three tough weeks of All-Ireland League football which take a toll on the bodies.”

Meanwhile, Cork Constitution rebounded from the Terenure loss by defeating Shannon 36-21 away with tries from Sean Duffy, Alessandro Heaney, Greg Higgins, Ian Leonard and Louis Kahn. Captain Aidan Moynihan converted four and kicked a penalty.

Dolphin lost 29-12 away to Navan. Ryan Foley and Luke Connolly scored tries and Tomas Quinlan kicked a conversion.