Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 10:00

Highfield's four-year unbeaten home AIL record dented by Buccaneers

The Connacht club repeated the 2018 victory of Queens in a tight division 1B encounter in difficult conditions
Highfield's four-year unbeaten home AIL record dented by Buccaneers

Highfield scrum-half Richard Cassidy gets in his clearance kick against Buccaneers at Woodleigh Park. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mark Woods

HIGHFIELD suffered their first home defeat in the regular energia All-Ireland League season in over four years following the 17-14 Division 1B loss to Buccaneers at wind-lashed Woodleigh Park on Saturday.

You have to go back to October 6, 2018, for the last time a visiting side took the spoils, when Queens won 43-41, current ’Field captain Dave O’Connell and centre Dave O’Sullivan two of their six try scorers.

Since then, the Cork club boasted an impressive record, winning all remaining eight games in that campaign and were seven from seven in the Covid affected 2019-20 season before winning eight and drawing one, 9-9 with Shannon, last season.

There was a second home defeat in the league semi-final play-off, again to the Limerick club, who won 25-19 en route to earning promotion to 1A.

Head Coach Conor Quaid was obviously peeved at the rare experience of losing at home.

“I’m very disappointed because it’s something we’re not used to and our proud home record is gone. Obviously, it’s something we need to look at and get back,” he said.

High winds and drenching showers impacted on the play with the sides tied at 7-7 at half-time following an equalising try from new prop James French, converted by James Taylor.

The Connacht side swept 17-7 in front, though, after 63 minutes before ’Field rallied with a 76th minute penalty try to collect a losing bonus point.

“Buccaneers did have a lot of ball and there were bits and pieces of our set-piece weren’t where they needed to be.

“Conditions were difficult especially for the hookers and jumpers in the line-out because of the strong wind though I thought we got to grips with it a bit better in the second-half.”

Highfield’s powerful maul also produced a couple of opportunities early and late in the opening half only to be held up by determined tackling.

“We got a bit of a roll on and it looked like we were going to score only to be held up.

“In fairness to the lads, they rectified it in the second-half and we got a penalty try from something similar, so credit to them for figuring it out on the pitch which is what we’re looking for.”

A number of contracted Connacht players and those in the Academy lined-out for the visitors, but Quaid made nothing of it.

“They are just another side that came down to play Highfield and we expect to win at home.

“I’m not interested in what they had in terms of Connacht because it’s outside my control and we look after ourselves.” 

There was a lot of traffic out and into the club from last season. There has been a bit of change from last season though we still have our stalwarts and a lot of experience.

“The lads who’ve come in and have fitted in really well and we’re begging to gel. It takes a bit of time and we’ve got to make sure it happens sooner than later to hit our peak.

“Maintaining that will be the key through the season. We want to win this league.” The players are free next weekend before travelling to play Old Wesley on Saturday week.

“We’ll re-charge the batteries after three tough weeks of All-Ireland League football which take a toll on the bodies.” 

Meanwhile, Cork Constitution rebounded from the Terenure loss by defeating Shannon 36-21 away with tries from Sean Duffy, Alessandro Heaney, Greg Higgins, Ian Leonard and Louis Kahn. Captain Aidan Moynihan converted four and kicked a penalty.

Dolphin lost 29-12 away to Navan. Ryan Foley and Luke Connolly scored tries and Tomas Quinlan kicked a conversion.

More in this section

Gavin Coombes is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels 15/10/2022 Munster get back on track with impressive Thomond Park display
Cork v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork footballers will face Clare in 2023 Munster Football Championship 
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off The Longshot: Irish ladies on song in qualifier
cork rugby
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">LEAGUES APART: Ireland’s Innes Senior celebrates scoring the first of 10 ries in the Rugby League World Cup group game against Jamaica. Only one Irish-born player is in the Wolfhounds squad that plays under a flag of the four provinces.</p>

The Longshot: Ireland outsiders on world stages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more