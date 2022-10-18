Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 08:22

Janssen road race makes triumphant return to Little Island

Susan O'Sullivan, Grace Boyle and Noreen Walsh all from Glanmire - pictured at the Janssen road race. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

AFTER having to call off the race three weeks before due to flooding on the course, a fine autumn morning greeted the 160 or so runners to Little Island for the Janssen road race.

Normally held in the early part of the year, the race didn’t take place at that time in 2022 so it was a case of third time lucky for the organisers and the Cork BHAA, under whose auspices the event takes place.

Although missing some of the regular prize-winners due to the Cork county senior championships at Macroom, there was still an exciting tussle for overall honours with just four seconds covering the first three finishers. 

Darren McCann, representing the Navy, just got home two seconds ahead of Steven Darby of MTU in a time of 20:36 for the seldom-run 6km distance Alfie Davis of UCC was another two seconds back in third and for the Leevale man this was his second race in 24 hours. 

The previous afternoon he finished second overall - behind club-mate Lizzie Lee who won the race outright – at the Run Galway Bay 10km.

For winner McCann, it was a satisfying win as he just held for victory.

Adolfo Garcia and Anna Matilainen representing Apple Running Club at the Janssen road race. Picture: John Walshe
Adolfo Garcia and Anna Matilainen representing Apple Running Club at the Janssen road race. Picture: John Walshe

“Yes, it was a great race. I kind of went off on my own for the first three or four kilometres and then heard the footsteps behind me as the others caught right up with me. 

"There was a fierce battle then over the last 700m or 800m but I managed to keep going and finish strong in the end.” 

Bandon athlete Carmel Crowley, representing Stockhealth, once again shows no sign of slowing down as she was out in front all the way to cross the line first in the women’s race in a time of 23:08.

A winner since her schooldays when she was a contemporary of Sonia O’Sullivan, Crowley finished 20 seconds ahead of Linda O’Connor (Musgrave), a regular prize-winner in all of the local races, with Nollaig O’Neill (Mercy Hospital) just two seconds further back in third.

Results:

Men:

1 D McCann (Navy) 20:36; 2 S Darby (MTU) 20:38; 3 A Davis (UCC, M45) 20:40; 4 T Grabb (Apple, M45) 20:56; 5 R Mulroy (Depuy Synthes) 21:08; 6 R Bourke (Musgrave, M40) 21:46.

Team: (Grade A) 1 Dell Technologies 60; 2 Navy 64; 3 Apple 80. (Grade B) 1 MTU 103; 2 Musgrave 108; 3 UCC 109. (Grade C) 1 Janssen 125; 2 Cork Co Council 131; 3 Apple 163.

Women:

1 C Crowley (Stockhealtth, F50) 23:08; 2 L O’Connor (Musgrave, F45) 23:28; 3 N O’Neill (Mercy Hospital, F50) 23:30; 4 E Cardiff (temp-reg) 23:53; 5 S Holland (Novartis, F45) 25:13; 6 H Leonard (Cork Podiarty, F50) 25:15.

Team: (Grade A) 1 Novartis 134; 2 Dept of Educ 224; 3 Complete Financial 242. (Grade B) 1 Douglas M&T 176; 2 UCC 263; 3 CSO 274. (Grade C) 1 MTU 187; 2 UCC 198; 3 Feeney Builders 280.

