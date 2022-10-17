Ballygiblin can now focus on another Munster title after big display at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

WINNING one county title is always nice but winning back-to-back titles is even sweeter.

Helping to steer Ballygiblin to both county titles was Ronan Dwane. The Aghada club man came into the set-up as coach and has now guided the Avondhu outfit to double county success as well as Munster glory.

They went all the way to the All-Ireland final last year where they lost out, but thoughts of Munster games or anything else was far from Dwane’s mind ahead of their win over Tracton on Saturday.

“You are always delighted when you win a county title, but you would be nervous coming up to play a final and that wasn’t helped when we got caught with an early sucker goal.

“We were on the back foot then straight away but fair play to the lads they dug in and settled into the game and we were back level after about 14 minutes. We worked our way into a good position by half-time and were two points up turning to play with the wind.

“So we are delighted to win two county titles in a row is the stuff you dream about as a player or someone involved with a team.

When you go up the grades it’s all-new, even coming out of the division and playing different teams in the league was a new experience for the lads.

“That probably helped them today, having that bit of experience, as Tracton are a good side and they had a couple of goal chances and other chance that could have made a difference and put it back in the melting pot.”

Darragh Flynn, Ballygiblin, battling Rory Sinclair, Tracton. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The start of the second half was tight, but Cathail O’Mahony stepped up and got three early points to help settle Ballygiblin again.

“We had a couple of chances to go three or four points up, but they kept coming back at us with Ronan Walsh pointing a few great frees and if they had gotten a goal at that stage it would have given them fierce life.

The second goal of the evening came at the other end when Sean O’Sullivan scored to make it 1-17 to 1-9 and with it went any chance of a Tracton win.

“Sean made a great run down the middle initially to make the chance and was there to finish it then when the ball broke and he’s great to get goals and as the year goes on he seems to get better and better in fairness to him.”

Their attention will turn to the Munster championship in a week or so after they enjoy celebrating the county title, but Dwane said they never even thought about it.

“We didn’t even think about that, it was all about winning the county and we will look at that in a week or so,” concluded Dwane.