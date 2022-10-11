Danny Murphy: Cork City players need more belief to beat Peamount United

DESPITE a spirited performance against title-chasing Peamount United, Danny Murphy was frustrated by his side getting beaten 5-0 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

The Rebel Army held the Dubliners until the 38th minute, then Aine O’Gorman scored from close range.

City dominated the start of the second half and they nearly equalised through Becky Cassin, who put a long-range free inches wide.

In the final 20 minutes, Peamount’s O’Gorman got her second of the game and the floodgates opened. Stephanie Roche made it 3-0 and the final two goals came from Alannah McEvoy and Ellon Dolan.

“I’m frustrated,” Murphy admitted, “Over the last six or seven weeks we have shown a good account of ourselves. We have done the right things. Today I think we were well off it, really well off it.

“We didn’t play well but you’re not going to play well every week. If you’re not playing well, just outwork your position. I don’t think we did that today. I think we made the game very easy for them. I’m just frustrated. They’ve let themselves down more than anything else.”

City’s standout player was goalkeeper Abby McCarthy, who repeatedly denied Peamount’s forward line.

Murphy isn’t content with McCarthy’s performance as too many shots were sent her way.

“She’s had too much to do, I don’t want any shots on the goalkeeper,” he explained.

“I know she has been brilliant and she made some fantastic saves but, as I said to the girls afterwards, she shouldn’t have to make twelve saves in a game. She probably has had 15 shots on her goal. It should be one or two. It shouldn’t be that many shots on the goal.

City were still able to get forward and cause Peamount a number of problems in the final third.

“I feel like we let ourselves down a bit. We had a period in the second half when we were really on top and they did not know what to do.

I don’t know if we have the belief that we can go and beat Peamount. I think whenever we play them, we don’t believe that we can go and beat them."

The City boss is now hoping fans stay off the pitch next Friday night in the aftermath of the club’s men’s team lifting the First Division title.

This is because the women’s side are back in action next weekend against Bohemians at Turner’s Cross and a pitch invasion could jeopardise that game.

“They need to stay off the pitch because we have a game on Saturday against Bohemians and it is a big game for us,” he said.

“It’s a game we need to get three points out of so we need people not going on the pitch because it doesn’t help us going into the game on Saturday.”