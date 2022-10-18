Cork basketball: UCC Demons bounce back with vital victory

UCC Demons got their first win of the season in the Men’s Super League when they easily accounted for Moycullen 85-60 at the Mardyke Arena.

It certainly was a nostalgic occasion for the Demons faithful as they remembered their former legend and founding member Noel McCarthy before the game with De Paul, Blue Demons and Ireland jerseys placed in the centre of the court.

Fellow founding member Jim Dineen was present and looked emotional as the large attendance paid homage to their former great.

The opening quarter was evenly matched and a late James Connaire basket reduced the deficit to 22-18. Demons played far better on the restart, led by American Jeremiah Moore, and were 21 points up at the break.

Demons could afford to use various rotations in the third quarter as Moycullen look out of their depth in this league, with no new players from last year’s campaign.

For coach Danny O’Mahony it was a huge relief after losing consecutive derby games to Energywise Ireland Neptune and Emporium Cork Basketball.

“There was a huge improvement from last week on the discipline front and hopefully that will continue for the remainder of the season.”

Demons have a very tough home game next weekend when they host NUIG Mystics.

“I have watched NUIG Mystics and they will be tough opposition as any side that can defeat Tralee Warriors by 26 points must be counted as serious title challengers.”

MIRACULOUS

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell had to produce a miraculous fourth quarter before defeating a spirited University of Galway Mystics 72-63.

The Cork side trailed for the majority of the game but again American duo of McKayla Roberts and Mary Ellen Dunn had a nightmare at the western venue, scoring just two points between them.

On the positive side for Brunell Irish players Edel Thornton (31), Danielle O’Leary (14) and Lauryn Homan on 13 points proved crucial in their late revival.

Edel Thornton, Singleton SuperValu Brunell directs the play. Picture: Larry Cummins

Trailing 52-44 entering the final quarter Brunell managed to outscore their opponents 28-11 to pull this game out of the fire.

Last season i3Fr Mathew’s were the most inconsistent team in the Women’s Super League and despite a good win in their opening game away to Liffey Celtics they put in another dismal performance losing 80-71 to newly promoted Ulster University at Jordanstown.

Mathew’s led 61-59 entering the final quarter but hit a brick wall coming down the stretch. This was a disappointing result for Mathew’s who have strengthened their squad but American Sydney Candelaria could only manage 10 points despite her counterpart Shannon Brady chipping in with 18.

It proved a bad day for Fr Mathew’s as their Men’s Division 1 team Dwyer’s of Cork lost 86-70 at home to Setu Carlow. Mathew’s trailed 57-51 entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 19-9 with Jordon Fallon (19) and Ben Kelly-Flynn leading the Carlow scoring.