Cobh Ramblers finish season on high note but hard work starts from here

COBH Ramblers concluded their First Division season with an impressive 5-1 win away against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

Goals from John Kavanagh, Liam Kervick, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh and a Luke Desmond brace helped Ramblers on their way to their biggest victory of the season.

Although the campaign has been a challenging one on the field for Ramblers overall, Cobh manager Shane Keegan hopes the experiences of the past few months will stand to the club next season.

“The simplest way to put it from my perspective is which would I be better off heading into 2023 with? As a new manager who has just been appointed with a clean slate or as a manager who has seen the inner workings of the club and got to know players.

It has been tough and I knew it was going to be tough coming in. It has been no surprise to me whatsoever that it has been tough.

“But there is no doubt in terms of the longer-term objective of trying to be competitive for next season, are you better off sitting on the sidelines while somebody else manages the team? Or are you better off being stuck in the thick of it all, where you are learning lessons the hard way?

“There is no doubt the second is the better option there. I would be more confident of us being more competitive in 2023, far more now than if I was stepping in for day one after Friday night’s game.” Keegan added:

“When I came in, it was more a case of looking at performances and seeing could we learn a few lessons in terms of heading into next season, than it was about finishing in eighth or ninth really.

“Obviously it is not ideal to be finishing at the bottom of the table. But again I am far more concerned about what lessons we have learned and what we can implement. My off-season or our pre-season starts now, it really does.

"2022 is a big year for the club and we’ll be disappointed with the league finish but it’s great to have the Munster Cup there. Next year is about trying to reward the committee, the volunteers, the supporters for all their efforts and everything that they’ve put in.

“My pre-season for 2023 starts on Saturday. I’ll be at games having a look at what’s out there. There’ll be a lot of hard work for when we come back in January and put us in a more competitive place for next season."

Ramblers will hope very much that this season concluding win over Bray will be a sign of things to come for the forthcoming 12 months ahead under Shane Keegan.