Cork club hurling is more ruthless than ever in the new format

THE final whistle of Sunday’s Premier Senior Hurling final between St Finbarr’s and Blackrock at Páirc Uí Chaoimh signalled the moment when the current Cork club hurling championship structures officially became over three years old.

I think it is safe to say at this juncture that it has been a roaring success.

Since the introduction of the current structure just three years ago four clubs have reached the Premier Senior final – Glen Rovers, Blackrock, Midleton and St Finbarr’s.

Erin’s Own have reached two semis in this time, in 2020 and this year, so they are clearly competitive, while Newtownshandrum and Sarsfields have also come close to getting to a final, but there is a feeling now that this new structure will invariably see the strongest sides reach the business end of the competition more and more.

There is a real sense of ‘survival of the fittest’ about the competition now. You expect that there will be fewer and fewer surprise packages in the coming years.

It is so difficult to get out of the groups as it is, and then each club (minus the top-ranked club that go straight to the semi-final, of course) have to win two knockout ties to reach the final.

The structure certainly suits the stronger sides.

You would hope that sooner rather than later the ‘dog eat dog’ nature of the championship would see an upturn in the fortunes of Cork clubs in the Munster club championships too, as you would expect the Cork champions to be better conditioned to take on the likes of Waterford’s Ballygunner and Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh after coming through their local minefield.

The fact that referees are also letting ‘things go’ a bit more in Cork is also a serious help in this regard.

Barrs goalkeeper Shane Hurley defies the heavy rain on Sunday. Picture: Larry Cummins

It also must be acknowledged that the competition is designed in such a way that in theory, it should always be getting even more competitive.

One of the consequences of the current structure of Cork’s club hurling championships is that a side that really deserves it will earn to right to jump up a grade, while another club will be gone the other way, purely based on results.

Ballyhea dropped down from Premier Senior to the Senior A grade in 2020, with Carrigtwohill going down in 2021 and Na Piarsaigh being demoted this year after being well beaten by Charleville in the relegation decider.

These three proud clubs certainly wouldn’t have enjoyed dropping grades but when the structure essentially gives you four chances to save yourself you can have no complaints.

Charleville, Kanturk and Fr O’Neill’s have been the three clubs to move upwards. It will be extremely interesting to see how Fr O’Neill's transition to the Premier Senior grade next year.

They were easily the strongest Senior A side this year and had lost to Charleville and Kanturk in the previous two finals, so they would appear to be well capable of being really competitive.

Kanturk saved themselves from being involved in the relegation decider this year by beating reigning champions Midleton in Fermoy thanks to a late Brian O’Sullivan winner, which is in itself a demonstration of how suited they are to the top grade in Cork, while Charleville will be praying for a bit of luck in the draw, for once, as they have found themselves in the dreaded ‘Group of Death’ for the last two years.

The fact that they faced both of Sunday’s finalists in the group stage, drawing with the Barrs and only losing by two points to the Rockies gives an indication of their strength.

You would imagine that if they got a decent draw then they would fancy going deep in the 2023 championship.

Charleville ended up in the relegation play-off for the past two years, but that was more down to being in the aforementioned ‘Groups of Death’ than their own poor form, although they did require a penalty shootout victory to beat Carrigtwohill in 2021.

It would be a surprise if they were to make it three in a row in that respect, with Bishopstown the side that will probably be expected to struggle, although to their great credit their victory over Na Piarsaigh and their draw with Erin’s Own meant they comfortably avoided the drop this year.

The thinking is that Bishopstown will require a serious injection of youth in the coming years, as they can’t rely on the likes of Patrick Cronin forever, but they won’t be surrendering their status without a fight.