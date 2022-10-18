PIHC: Roll on final replay between Castlemartyr and Inniscarra

ROLL on Saturday will be the thoughts of Castlemartyr and Inniscarra fans after their epic battle at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling championship final at the weekend.

It was played, along with the senior final, in probably the worst weather conditions for county finals in a long time.

The constant rain with torrential downpours made it extremely difficult for both sides to try and play top-class hurling. To their credit, they can’t be faulted and what ensued was a top-class encounter between two sides that refused to give in, no matter what was thrown at them.

Both sides had their heroes over the 60-plus minutes of action with an injury-time goal from Kieran Rice looking like the winning score for Inniscarra. But up the other end, the giant that is Joe Stack didn’t panic to coolly slot over an equalising point.

Castlemartyr did have one last chance to win it, but the conditions didn’t favour Mike Kelly as his long-distance free went just wind to see it finish Inniscarra 1-12, Castlemartyr 0-15.

The replay is scheduled for next Saturday and both sides will be hoping the weather gods are a bit nicer to them on that day.

Dan O'Connell, Inniscarra, fighting for this ball with Daragh Moran, Castlemartyr. Picture Dan Linehan

One of the players who was outstanding on the day was Castlemartyr full-back and joint captain Daragh Moran.

Reflecting on the draw and looking ahead to next weekend he said: “It was almost impossible to play out there, especially when we were playing against the wind in the first half.

"We were doing our best to try and work the ball out without making too many silly mistakes, but when it’s that wet and windy it’s very hard to get the skills right.

“The first half was a complete battle with both sides getting stuck in and we matched each other physically fairly well. We have a great belief in each and there are some great leaders on the pitch. Even when they got the goal I knew we would get one more chance and in fairness to Joe he stuck it over.

“Massive credit has to go to him and Barry (Lawton), neither of them should have been there due to injury but they put their heart on the line in fairness. You wouldn’t even know they were injured the way they played.

“We can’t wait for the replay and we are looking forward to it, we are fairly evenly matched sides and it will be another tough challenge next weekend,” concluded Daragh.