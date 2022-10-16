Three reasons St Finbarr's are Cork Senior Hurling champions again

GOALS

In the first half, Mark O’Keeffe’s strike helped Blackrock to only trail by one point after the Barrs had had more of the play.

Had Glenn O’Connor not got in an important block on Michael O’Halloran’s shot, then the Rockies might even have led early in the second period but instead St Finbarr’s struck twice in the space of nine minutes.

Ger Cunningham’s side had scored eight goals in five matches before yesterday, Blackrock had only conceded two in five – the Togher side came out on top in that area and it was telling.

MIDFIELD SUPREMACY

Ethan Twomey and Ben O’Connor have both excelled all year for the Barrs and on the biggest stage neither was found wanting. Twomey assisted a total of 1-5, with his pass for Conor Cahalane’s goal superb.

A hurley goes flying in this goalmouth clash with Alan Connolly, Blackrock, and St Finbarr’s players Damian Cahalane and Ben O'Connor. Picture: Dan Linehan

O’Connor was always involved and provided constant energy around the middle.

DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY

While the conditions made flowing hurling difficult, the fact that a side with the attacking capabilities of Blackrock was limited to just 1-7 says a lot about the effort put in the Barrs defence.

Glenn O’Connor and Damien Cahalane both got in valuable blocks to deny Blackrock goalscoring opportunities and, though Blackrock had the wind behind them in the second half – though it’s questionable how helpful that was – they were still limited to just two points after half-time.