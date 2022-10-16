Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 19:35

Three reasons St Finbarr's are Cork Senior Hurling champions again

Denis Hurley on the key factors in the Barrs' win over Blackrock
Three reasons St Finbarr's are Cork Senior Hurling champions again

Ethan Twomey of St Finbarr's in action against Alan O'Callaghan of Blackrock. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

GOALS

In the first half, Mark O’Keeffe’s strike helped Blackrock to only trail by one point after the Barrs had had more of the play. 

Had Glenn O’Connor not got in an important block on Michael O’Halloran’s shot, then the Rockies might even have led early in the second period but instead St Finbarr’s struck twice in the space of nine minutes.

Ger Cunningham’s side had scored eight goals in five matches before yesterday, Blackrock had only conceded two in five – the Togher side came out on top in that area and it was telling.

MIDFIELD SUPREMACY

Ethan Twomey and Ben O’Connor have both excelled all year for the Barrs and on the biggest stage neither was found wanting. Twomey assisted a total of 1-5, with his pass for Conor Cahalane’s goal superb. 

A hurley goes flying in this goalmouth clash with Alan Connolly, Blackrock, and St Finbarr’s players Damian Cahalane and Ben O'Connor. Picture: Dan Linehan
A hurley goes flying in this goalmouth clash with Alan Connolly, Blackrock, and St Finbarr’s players Damian Cahalane and Ben O'Connor. Picture: Dan Linehan

O’Connor was always involved and provided constant energy around the middle.

DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY

While the conditions made flowing hurling difficult, the fact that a side with the attacking capabilities of Blackrock was limited to just 1-7 says a lot about the effort put in the Barrs defence. 

Glenn O’Connor and Damien Cahalane both got in valuable blocks to deny Blackrock goalscoring opportunities and, though Blackrock had the wind behind them in the second half – though it’s questionable how helpful that was – they were still limited to just two points after half-time.

Read More

St Finbarr's v Blackrock: Cork hurling final talking points from the Blues brilliant win

More in this section

Cork v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork footballers will face Clare in 2023 Munster Football Championship 
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off The Longshot: Irish ladies on song in qualifier
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Kilshannig take their first ever JAHC title with victory over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 
cork gaa
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels 15/10/2022

Munster get back on track with impressive Thomond Park display

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more