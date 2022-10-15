Neptune edge out Emporium in gripping Cork basketball derby in front of a huge crowd

Energywise Ireland Neptune 91 Emporium Cork Basketball 87

ENERGYWISE Ireland Neptune maintained their unbeaten record in the Men’s Super League with a hard-earned win over local rival rivals Emporium Cork Basketball before another large attendance at the Neptune Stadium.

Nil Sabata top-scored with 30 points and caused the visitors problems in the post while Jordan Blount, despite being restricted when he collected his fourth foul, added 22 on his way to an impressive double-double.

In another two-hour game, Ballincollig, despite being the dominant side in the first half, allowed Neptune to lead by the minimum at the break which cost them in the end.

The Blackpool side looked buoyant at the interval buzzer knowing they hadn’t played to their potential but were still very much in the driving seat after grinding their way in front.

In the opening five minutes, the sides were evenly matched and following a John Dawson three-pointer Ballincollig led 12-11. When Ronan O’Sullivan and Dawson followed up with neat jumpers they were gaining momentum.

The introduction of head player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan worked the oracle and when he nailed consecutive three-pointers in the eighth minute, his side were up by 13. Some poor defending allowed Neptune to reduce the deficit and a late Roy Downey three cut the lead to six points entering the second quarter.

On the restart, both teams shared four three-pointers but Downey showed his class once more with his second outside the paint in the 15th minute despite Ballincollig having a six-point cushion.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Roy Downey attempts to round Emporium Cork Basketball Ballincollig's Pau Cami Galera. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Once again the visitors responded and when Dawson took off at the top of the key and produced a stunning slam dunk the Ballincollig fans were on their feet.

Sadly for them, the scoring dried up for Ballincollig and after Adam Heaphy produced a floater and a bonus shot with a second remaining, Neptune had taken the lead against all the odds.

Neptune's American Jordan Evans had a disappointing evening at the office and his 11-point tally was poor compared to his standard in the first two games. On the other side of the coin, Neptune are not setting screens for the American ace as his shooting is his biggest asset.

John Dawson, after a decent first half, faded out of the game but to be fair when Colin O’Reilly introduced his victory scholar American Keonn Scott he played some outstanding defence.

In this period we witnessed some poor shooting from both sides but Ballincollig lost their shape at both ends of the floor, with only Adrian O'Sullivan keeping them in it. Still, it looked ominous entering the fourth quarter when they trailed by 11 points.

Keelan Cairns came good on the restart with five points and Neptune coach Colin O’Reilly will be worried that his team failed to register a basket for a full three and a half minutes from there.

Neptune's defence was excellent in the second half, especially Adam Heaphy, but Emporium kept chipping away until a Dawson basket tied the game at 80 points each with two minutes remaining.

Then came a moment of madness from Spanish star Jose Jimenez Gonzalez who gave away two technical fouls after getting punished for a foul. No excuse for this behaviour and the number of players questioning decisions throughout this game was ridiculous. Ballincollig were now up against it with time running down as Neptune executed three of the four free throws awarded.

Neptune just about shaded it but Ballincollig are sure to be a handful for the majority of teams in this league.

Before the game, a rapturous minute's applause took place in honour of Blue Demons legend Noel McCarthy who sadly passed away this week, a nice gesture by the host club.

Scorers for Energywise Ireland Neptune: N Sabata 30, J Blount 22, R Downey 18, J Evans 11.

Emporium Cork Basketball: J Dawson 21, J Jimenez Gonzales 13, A O’Sullivan 12, C O’Sullivan, 10, D Corkery 10.

NEPTUNE: G Walsh, K O’Donoghue, R Downey, C Heaphy, A Heaphy, J Evans, X Arriaga, N Sabata, J Blount, C Leahy, K Garcia, K Scott.

EMPORIUM: C O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan, K Cairns, D Corkery, H Murphy, A O’Connor, J Dawson, S O’Flynn, P Cami Gallera, C Blount, L O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Cotter, J Jimenez.

Referees: Emma Perry (Dublin), Padraig Caden (Dublin), M Alkeri (Dublin).