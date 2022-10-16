Cork City battle hard against Peamount United until floodgates open 

Cork City 0 Peamount United 5

A BRAVE Cork City team went down against a title-chasing Peamount United at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Two goals from Aine O’Gorman with strikes from Stephanie Roche, Alannah McEvoy, and Ellon Dolan gave the visitors three points.

City did not fear their talented opponents and they pushed up from the whistle, with a Lauren Singleton shot stopped at the near post by Niamh Reid-Burke.

The Peamount goalkeeper was involved again when Christina Dring tried to set up Singleton.

The Peas; whose team included a host of former Irish internationals including Stephanie Roche, adjusted themselves and started dominating. Their whole title challenge rested on them winning in Turner’s Cross.

Abby McCarthy and the City defence did not heed to the blue and white numbers inside their half. One Peamount chance came from a Roche corner, and McCarthy clawed this out from the near post.

Another opening came from a goal-kick that led to Roche picking out O’Gorman and she put this wide.

When Roche took it upon herself to break the deadlock, her attempt was brought down by McCarthy.

The City shot-stopper continued to impress as she stopped a cross from O’Gorman and Sadhbh Doyle’s low shot on the half-hour mark.

In the 36th minute, the ball fell to O’Gorman and from point-blank range she poked it in, giving Peamount the lead.

This had no effect on City’s confidence as the team settled straight back into Danny Murphy’s game plan. They continued to compress themselves behind the ball and get forward when space opened up.

McCarthy was resilient following the goal, as she denied Roche and O’Gorman.

Goalkeeper Abby McCarthy ensures she has her goal covered. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The goalkeeper was called into action in the opening 10 seconds of the second half when Peamount won a free-kick. Roche’s ball was knocked down to Doyle and her close-range shot was scooped up by McCarthy.

City’s patience nearly paid off on the hour mark when Cassin drifted into space and found Dring. The forward got into the box and just before she shot, the ball was put out for a corner.

This was the start of a strong period of possession for City and almost equalised through a Cassin free.

O’Gorman connected with a low cross from Doyle in the 71st minute and doubled the lead. Two minutes later Roche scored from close range.

The Peas pestered City in the final third and when Ellon Dolan’s shot came back off the crossbar, McEvoy was in the right place to guide the ball home. Dolan made up for this by volleying in in the 93rd minute.

CITY: Abby McCarthy; Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Christina Dring, Becky Cassin, Eva Mangan, Kelly Leahy, Lauren Walsh, Lauren Singleton, Chloe Atkinson.

Subs: Aoibin Donnelly and Laura Shine for Chloe Atkinson and Lauren Singleton 55, Ellie O’Brien and Nadine Seward for Lauren Walsh and Kelly Leahy 80, Shaunagh McCarthy for Aoibhin Donnelly 88.

PEAMOUNT: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Chloe Moloney, Jetta Berrill, Sadhbh Doyle, Alannah McEvoy, Stephanie Roche, Aine O’Gorman, Karen Duggan, Deirbhile Beirne, Erin McLaughlin.

Subs: Dara O’Hanlon for Deirbhile Beirne 73, Ellon Dolan for Sadhbh Doyle 80, Lucy McCartan for Lauryn O’Callaghan 84.

Referee: Daryl Carolan