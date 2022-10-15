Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 21:44

Cork Basketball: Brittany Byrd hits 45 points as Glanmire outgun Liffey Celtics

Mark Scannell's side upped the ante in the second half at the Mardyke Arena
Cork Basketball: Brittany Byrd hits 45 points as Glanmire outgun Liffey Celtics

Brittany Byrd in action for The Address UCC Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins.

John Coughlan

The Address UCC Glanmire 111 Liffey Celtics 87 

THE Address UCC Glanmire had to produce a solid second half before overcoming a battling Liffey Celtics side in the Women’s Super League at the Mardyke Arena on Saturday.

Plenty of heroes for the winners but the 45-point contribution from American Brittany Byrd was sheer class as she gave an exhibition from start to finish.

No doubt the Cork side were slack on a number of fronts in the first half but once their mojo returned they showed true class to comfortably run out 24-point winners.

Speaking after the game coach Mark Scannell praised his troops in the manner they closed out the game.

"I don’t think we were at it in the manner we should have been in the first half but look Liffey Celtics are a decent side and once we increased the intensity in defence our game came together.

“People expect us to have it easy when we are at home but Liffey Celtics had two current internationals in their squad."

Mia Furlong with possession for The Address UCC Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins. 
Mia Furlong with possession for The Address UCC Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins. 

The opening exchanges saw Glanmire make poor shooting and passing options that saw their Kildare opponents race into a 6-2 lead in the second minute.

Gradually the home side began getting to grips and when American Brittany Byrd nailed a three and a basket they led by the minimum, 9-8.

Both sides were intent in playing a running game but a monstrous Annaliese Murphy three-pointer in the sixth minute surged Glanmire into an eight-point lead.

The one plus about the Glanmire American Brittany Byrd is her ability to beat her defender off the first dribble and she was certainly influential in keeping her team in control.

In the closing minutes of this period, Glanmire’s defence was woeful and Liffey Celtics exposed them with consecutive baskets that reduced the deficit to five points at the interval 28-23.

Glanmire’s defence didn’t improve on the restart and the visitors exposed them with some neat drives to the hoop.

The one plus that the home side had was the performance of Byrd but they continued to be murdered on the boards. Liffey were undone by their tendency to foul but despite this, they still managed to reduce the deficit to three points at the break 52-49.

Whatever coach Scannell said to his players at the break seemed to work the oracle and with Byrd breaking the hearts of their opponents it was no surprise they surged into 14-point lead, 84-70, entering the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch coach Scannell could afford to use various rotations as the performance of Byrd was a joy to behold with Glanmire’s unbeaten record remaining intact.

Top scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 45, K Rasheed 24, A Murphy 12, A Dooley 12.

Liffey Celtics: B Thiabeux 24, S Tiernan 21, A O’Connor 20, J Coleman 13.

GLANMIRE: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

LIFFEY: K O’Flaherty, K Bracken, J Coleman, K Walsh, C Boyce, N Fallon, C Gilligan, B Thibeaux, S Tiernan, G Mullelly, M Howe, A O’Connor, Aine O’Connor, S Curran, C Bracken.

Referees: Jamie Dooley (Portlaoise), Leanne Aherne (Limerick).

More in this section

Cork v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork footballers will face Clare in 2023 Munster Football Championship 
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off The Longshot: Irish ladies on song in qualifier
DENIS SCANNELL Blue Demons mourn the passing of founding member Noel McCarthy
cork basketball
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels 15/10/2022

Munster get back on track with impressive Thomond Park display

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more