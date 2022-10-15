Cork Basketball: Brittany Byrd hits 45 points as Glanmire outgun Liffey Celtics

The Address UCC Glanmire 111 Liffey Celtics 87

THE Address UCC Glanmire had to produce a solid second half before overcoming a battling Liffey Celtics side in the Women’s Super League at the Mardyke Arena on Saturday.

Plenty of heroes for the winners but the 45-point contribution from American Brittany Byrd was sheer class as she gave an exhibition from start to finish.

No doubt the Cork side were slack on a number of fronts in the first half but once their mojo returned they showed true class to comfortably run out 24-point winners.

Speaking after the game coach Mark Scannell praised his troops in the manner they closed out the game.

"I don’t think we were at it in the manner we should have been in the first half but look Liffey Celtics are a decent side and once we increased the intensity in defence our game came together.

“People expect us to have it easy when we are at home but Liffey Celtics had two current internationals in their squad."

Mia Furlong with possession for The Address UCC Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The opening exchanges saw Glanmire make poor shooting and passing options that saw their Kildare opponents race into a 6-2 lead in the second minute.

Gradually the home side began getting to grips and when American Brittany Byrd nailed a three and a basket they led by the minimum, 9-8.

Both sides were intent in playing a running game but a monstrous Annaliese Murphy three-pointer in the sixth minute surged Glanmire into an eight-point lead.

The one plus about the Glanmire American Brittany Byrd is her ability to beat her defender off the first dribble and she was certainly influential in keeping her team in control.

In the closing minutes of this period, Glanmire’s defence was woeful and Liffey Celtics exposed them with consecutive baskets that reduced the deficit to five points at the interval 28-23.

Glanmire’s defence didn’t improve on the restart and the visitors exposed them with some neat drives to the hoop.

The one plus that the home side had was the performance of Byrd but they continued to be murdered on the boards. Liffey were undone by their tendency to foul but despite this, they still managed to reduce the deficit to three points at the break 52-49.

Whatever coach Scannell said to his players at the break seemed to work the oracle and with Byrd breaking the hearts of their opponents it was no surprise they surged into 14-point lead, 84-70, entering the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch coach Scannell could afford to use various rotations as the performance of Byrd was a joy to behold with Glanmire’s unbeaten record remaining intact.

Top scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 45, K Rasheed 24, A Murphy 12, A Dooley 12.

Liffey Celtics: B Thiabeux 24, S Tiernan 21, A O’Connor 20, J Coleman 13.

GLANMIRE: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

LIFFEY: K O’Flaherty, K Bracken, J Coleman, K Walsh, C Boyce, N Fallon, C Gilligan, B Thibeaux, S Tiernan, G Mullelly, M Howe, A O’Connor, Aine O’Connor, S Curran, C Bracken.

Referees: Jamie Dooley (Portlaoise), Leanne Aherne (Limerick).