Munster get back on track with impressive Thomond Park display

Munster 31 Vodacom Bulls 17

DENTED Munster pride was restored to normal working order thanks to a superb four-try bonus point victory over the Vodacom Bulls in an exciting URC clash at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

Scrum-half Craig Casey thought he had scored as early as the sixth minute after a brilliant jackal from first-time starter Edwin Edogbo from the Cobh Pirates had instigated the move, but the ref pinned him for a double movement. The energy levels in the opening exchanges were much improved from a Munster perspective though from what we had seen in the first four rounds of the competition.

Despite this, it was the Bulls who got the scoreboard moving first, with out-half Johan Goosen splitting the posts from 40m in the 11th minute after Gavin Coombes had been penalised for a high tackle.

Munster kept taking the game to the South Africans, but it took until the 21st minute to register their first score, which came from the boot of out-half Joey Carbery after the Bulls had transgressed under their own posts.

Munster kept chipping away, with the young back three of Shane Daly, Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes to the fore, and when they got a penalty close to the Bulls line the pack took over, with the inevitable sight of number eight Gavin Coombes crashing over from close range being the result in the 31st minute.

Five minutes later he was at it again, proving just what a weapon he is for Munster once they get within a few metres of the tryline. After multiple drives close in from the likes of Dan Goggin and Edogbo, Coombes picked up and crashed over from 2m, with Joey Carbery adding the extras, to ensure that Munster deservedly led 17-3 at halftime.

Munster got off to a flying start to the second half when replacement Bull fly-half Chris Smith made a complete mess of a Carbery kick through, and loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman pounced on his mistake and was able to hack the ball over the tryline and dot down.

Bulls tight head Mornay Smith was soon sin-binned for a cheap late shot on Jack Crowley but it was the Bulls who responded in style with flanker WJ Steenkamp crashing over in the right corner after being fed by Chris Smith, to bring it back to 24-10.

Munster's Liam Coombes and Bulls' WJ Steenkamp in action. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree started to use his bench, with Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley, om particular, lighting it up upon their introductions, and Munster were rewarded for their positive play when blindside Tadhg Beirne barrelled over from close range in the 62nd minute to secure Munster’s first four-try bonus point of the season.

Replacement winger David Kriel scored a breakaway try out of nothing in the 65th minute for the Bulls to bring them back within two scores of Munster, but this young Munster side had the stare-on this week, with them defending their own try-line from the 74th minute onwards like their lives depended on it. The Bulls spent six or seven minutes hammering away at the Munster line but the proud Munster men would not let them pass, and the South African giants were forced to limp away from Thomond Park pointless.

The icing on the cake was the awarding of the Man of the Match award to underfire Joey Carbery, who gave his best performance in Munster red in some time. The former Leinster man certainly looked interested tonight, as he led his team to a crucial league victory in front of a boisterous home crowd.

Scorers for Munster: Carbery (1 pen, 4 cons), G Coombes (2 tries), Loughman, Beirne (1 try each).

Bulls: Goosen (1 pen), C Smith (2 cons), WJ Steenkamp, Kriel (1 try each).

MUNSTER: Daly; Nash, Fekitoa, Goggin, L Coombes; Carbery, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Edogbo; Beirne, O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes.

Subs: Crowley for Nash (40), Kilcoyne, Barron, Salanoa and Ahern for Loughman, Scannell, Archer and Edogbo (51), Murray for Casey (61), Hodnett for O’Mahony (63), O’Donoghue for Beirne (70).

BULLS: Arendse; Hendricks, Mapoe, Vorster, Simelane; Goosen, Papier; Matanzima, Wessels, M Smith; Walt Steenkamp, Nortje; Coetzee (capt), WJ Steenkamp, Louw.

Subs: Kriel and C Smith for Hendricks and Goosen (40), van Rooyen for Coetzee (55), du Plessis, D Smith and van Rooyen for Matanzime, Wessels and M Smith (57), Van Staden for Coetzee (60). Vermaak for Walt Steenkamp (67), Burger for Papier (69).

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).