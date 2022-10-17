Cork City have big calls to make to strengthen squad for next season

THE defeat didn't matter on Friday night but considering Cork City's starting 11, was still disappointing, especially with a view to next season in the Premier Division.

I would have preferred to see Colin Healy gamble and opt for the younger players away to Athlone Town. There were changes. Dylan McGlade, Kevin O’Connor, Matt Serbly, Gordon Walker, Franco Umeh and Louis Britton came in for Ruairi Keating, Matt Healy, Cian Murphy, Jonas Hakkinen and Darragh Crowley. However was there really a need to start Cian Coleman, Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey and Ally Gilchrist? Why not give the younger players, or the likes of Alec Byrne who has returned from injury, game time?

Ally Gilchrist, Cork City, in action against Patrick Hickey, Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Athlone Town Stadium. Picture: Ray Ryan

Still, City got off to a great start four minutes in when McGlade unleashed an unstoppable strike to the roof of the net. Ten minutes later City doubled their lead when McGlade turned provider as he delivered a perfect cross into the six-yard box for Barry Coffey to head home.

At this stage City played like champions, keeping possession impressively but that’s understandable when they were playing without any pressure.

Two up after 15 minutes it was only natural that City would sit back a bit. That allowed Athlone to pull one back when Gary Armstrong struck from 20 yards. Athlone should have got the equaliser minutes later only to be denied by a great save from Jimmy Corcoran.

City went in at the break 2-1 up and credit to the supporters as it wasn’t a game that offered much. I was surprised to see so many City fans travel for a game that meant nothing but great credit to them.

Noah Van Geenan tied it up in the second half with his first goal for the club. City made another three changes. Corcoran, Gilchrist and Coffey replaced by Corey Chambers, Jonas Hakkkinen and James Doona. The idea was to freshen things up but the hosts got on top and a late free by Aaron Connolly gave them a deserved win in the end.

Positives? It was good to see Gordon Walker get 90 minutes. It has been a tough season but it will be vital for him to get fit and ready for the top flight next year.

Franco Umeh, just 17, got a full run. While he didn’t get a lot of ball, he is an exciting player who is physically ready for senior football.

Alec Byrne and Mark O’Mahony were introduced on the hour mark replacing Bolger and Britton. I would have liked to have seen the two former Carrigaline players introduced earlier but they showed their quality.

Byrne is a quality player and his creativity will be badly needed next season. O’Mahony has huge potential. The youngster has done exceptionally at international level and I have no doubt he will be a huge player for the club going forward.

A disappointing result but it must have been a difficult game for City to get motivated for. Already league champions, on Friday we can look forward to them lifting the league trophy.