The Longshot: Irish ladies on song in qualifier

AMBER Barrett sent us to the World Cup next summer last Tuesday night.

In the run-up to the game she told her boss Vera Pauw that if she sent her on she would get a crucial goal.

A great pass and then run, touch and finish by the Donegal substitute means that the girls in green will go Down Under in 2023 as the highest European seeds.

It was reminiscent of Shane Long’s wonderful strike against Germany seven years ago in that you could see that it was a great opportunity to score one of the most important goals in our football history and there was anticipation in the moments before the unbridled joy.

Barrett spoke movingly afterwards about her connections to Creeslough and dedicated the achievement to the victims of the tragedy there.

The players then decided to celebrate by singing a well-known Rebel song in the dressing room afterwards, with the contentious lyrics that everyone in the country will have heard at some stage.

It was disappointing to hear (especially in the wake of an explosion in Ulster that was a reminder of the terrible days when some among us planted devastating bombs), but it was quickly followed by an apology for the mistake. Plenty of people have joined in on that contentious chant without giving it sufficient consideration to what it is celebrating. Just as many Limerick hurling fans and players will belt out ‘Sean South’ without giving a second thought to who the man was and what he stood for.

The next day we were presented with the perplexing scene of a Sky Sports presenter grilling midfielder Chloe Mustaki on the lapse in judgment. Rob Wootton took a lot of heat off the players by not simply accepting the apology offered. He wanted to know how embarrassed the players were (very) and if they needed to be educated on Irish history (no).

It was especially curious considering Sky are the sponsors of the team.

The lessons to learn are don’t let anyone whip out a phone and record you when your guard is down in the dressing room and perhaps it would be more appropriate to learn the words to ‘Cumman n MBan’.

I’m not a major fan of putting up statues to people, especially if they are still alive (and resemblances can be a bit iffy), but readdressing the gender balance would be worth doing if they are to be erected.

One of the ground-breaking Irish female sportswomen was Deirdre Gogarty, who boxed when it was as they say ‘neither profitable nor popular’

A campaign was launched this week to honour the Drogheda woman as this year marks the silver jubilee o her historic achievement in becoming Ireland’s first female world professional boxing champion when she secured the featherweight title in Florida.

The town already has statues for Melbourne Olympic boxing bronze medallist Tony ‘Socks’ Byrne and former world handball champion Joey Maher and Gogarty, who Katie Taylor has hailed as an inspiration, would be a fitting company to those Louth heroes.

To see just how far female boxing (and sport) has come since Gogarty’s trailblazing days, this weekend we have the rescheduled all-female fight night in the O2 Arena in London (it was postponed because of the death of the queen, who never tipped the scales above flyweight).

The only woman to come close to challenge Taylor in the pound-to-pound stakes is Claressa Shields.

The American and our hero from Bray will never meet in the ring because of too big a difference in their weights, but the two-time Olympic gold winner from Flint in Michigan headlines the showcase tomorrow night.

She is 12-0 (only two within the distance) since turning pro in 2016 but had actually been the underdog before the rescheduling in her middleweight match-up with Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall, who has an identical professional record as her.

The one thing the Brit does hold over her is she inflicted Shields only ever defeat (at amateur level) back in 2012, which sticks in the craw for Shields. There has been excellent coverage in the build-up to the event on Sky Sports, the highlight being the American rewatching that contest online and explaining just why she should not have lost it.

She was the 13/10 underdog last month but the odds have flipped since and she is now 8/11 favourite.

Bruce fails to make the grade with 12th club Baggies

STEVE BRUCE has said farewell to his 12th club as a manager after being let go by West Brom (the third Birmingham side he has been charge of), who he guided to the relegation zone and lowest league position in two decades in his eight months there.

His management team included two other Steves (Agnew and Clemence), who will also leave, along with Bruce’s son, former Irish international Alex, West Brom have history with names of managers actually. We read this week that between 1975 and 1988 their bosses were Johnny, Ronnie, John, Ron, Ronnie, Ron, Johnny, Ron and Ron. There was a Nobby in there too somewhere, but he was a brother-in-law to Johnny (Stiles and Giles).

The bookies have installed Millwall’s Gary Rowett as 5/4 favourite to take over. Rowett is now one of the longest-serving managers in the Championship, having taken over at Millwall in just October 2019. He has established the London club in the division and flirted with challenges for the play-offs. He had half a season in charge at Stoke in 2018/19, backed by the board to spend big following relegation in the hope of an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, but that didn’t work out.

Former Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan (3/1) , Sean Dyche (4/1) and Chris Wilder (6/1) are among the other candidates.

What many would have imagined being one of the biggest games of the season takes place on Sunday afternoon with Man city travelling to Anfield.

However Jurgen Klopp has ruled out any chances of domestic league success after Liverpool’s woeful start to the season.

One note of optimism for the Reds might be that their goalscoring touch seems to have returned during their midweek visit to Ibrox, while ten-man City were held scoreless in Copenhagen during a 0-0 draw.

Of course, Liverpool will have to figure out how to stop Erling Haaland from adding to the 15 goals he has scored in just nine matches.

Until recently, City have had a poor record at Anfield. Their 4-1 success there in February 2021 was only their second at the ground since 1981, with the other being in 2003. The sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw when they played at Anfield last season and it was the same scoreline in the reverse fixture at the Etihad, The home side are offered as 3/1 outsiders and City are 4/5. Another draw at 3/1 looks the best price. It’s 12/1 to be 2-2 once again.

Barrs are in double hunt

FAR better informed scribes than me will have let you know everything that needs to be known in the build-up to the senior county final in these pages this week.

St Finbarr’s are rated the 5/6 favourites in their first decider at this level in just shy of three decades. However the old saw that you have to lose one before you win one might point you towards 2020 champs Blackrock adding to their 33 titles (St Finbarr’s have remained on 25 since 1993, having prospered more with the big ball in recent years - and the double is still on in a fortnight if they win) Before that on Sunday, Inniscarrs will attempt to halt the march of Castlemartyr, who have swept all before them in recent years and whose biggest fan is surely John Horgan of this parish.

The East Cork men are 1/2 favourites to go senior next year.\

And that’s all she wrote

IT was sad to hear about the passing of iconic actress (and presumably Russell Rovers supporter) Angela Lansbury, a.k.a. Jessica Fletcher.

She will always have a place in the hearts of East Cork folk for being the one celebrity to choose the barony as her second home rather than following the herd down west, Much to my chagrin, I do believe I was the only person in the Imokilly region to have never encountered her, as sightings were reported weekly most summers.

There were no murders in Churchtown South since she moved there in 1970, which says everything we need to know about her reputation.

A grand plan

THE American Grand National will be held tomorrow (9.05pm here) in New Jersey and an Irish trainer is looking to recapture the title last won by one of our horses in 2018 with Gordon Elliot’s Jury Duty.

Galway Plate hero Hewick, trained by Carlow man Shark Hanlon, is the 4/6 favourite at time of going to print.

A $250,000 prize pot makes it the richest jumps contest in the States, but it is 2m 5f over hurdles rather than fences.

Hanlon says he will be aiming his charge at the Gold Cup next year before thinking of a tilt at Aintree (he is 33/1 and 25/1 for those big races). Global Citizen, a winner at last season’s Cheltenham Festival in the Grand Annual, is 7/1.

The Bet

TO say there is a bit of beef between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall would be to undersell it.

The two unbeaten champs have had nothing good to say about each other, although Shields said she “intensely dislikes” her opponent rather than hates her. Marshall is favoured if there is to be a stoppage but even money on Shields to win by decision is the best bet.