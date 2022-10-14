Cobh Ramblers need radical change to challenge for promotion next season

COBH RAMBLERS will bring what has been a disappointing campaign to a conclusion tonight when they face Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

Both teams have had campaigns that they would have wanted significantly more from, with Bray also finishing well off the pace.

The Wicklow club are similar to Cobh in that they will likely want the season to end so they can start planning for next term.

Bray lost their last two games, 4-2 away to Wexford after a 3-0 home defeat to Waterford.

Wanderers will see a team who, at the start of the season, would also have had hopes to challenge for promotion. It is safe to say they have fallen quite short of those targets.

In one sense for Shane Keegan, as he will finally get to properly put his stamp on the Cobh squad during the off-season, the only way is up, given their final league position.

Ramblers are 30pts behind fifth-placed Treaty United, who will claim the final promotion play-off spot.

So, a massive improvement and transformation will be required if Cobh are to have any hope of challenging next year.

“Certainly, the aim has to be to put us in the picture. Cobh Ramblers were still in and around the hunt for it in previous seasons,” Keegan said.

“The aim has got to be that you get to the final quarter of the season, and it is still achievable.

“That is what we have got to try and do; just make ourselves relevant in the promotion picture. If we are there and fall short by a few points, that would be disappointing, but you would certainly handle that.

What we have to try to avoid is another season like the one we have just had, where everything was done and dusted by the halfway point really.”

Once the Bray game is over, the task for Keegan will be to try and attract players to Ramblers; to convince them that there is a roadmap and a plan to progress at the club.

Following Cork City’s promotion to the premier division, Ramblers might look to get players on the fringes of Colin Healy’s squad or players from the City underage system in on loan or maybe on a permanent basis.

HUNGER

The Munster Senior League could be another option for Keegan to try and attract players to the club.

“It will be tough enough to be honest. The key thing and this is the bit I will find out in the off-season, the key thing is whether the want is there with players.

“You can identify players who have the ability to do what you want them to do, but unless they have a hunger to have a crack at League Of Ireland, then you are at nothing.

“I have learned that if I have to give a player a hard sell and really talk him into this, well I am probably on a loser straight away.

“They have to want it. You look at the Irish amateur squad this week and how much Munster Senior League talent is in that squad and there are plenty of players outside of that as well who have enough ability to come in at this level.

“But it has to come from them. They have to want it. If both sides are there, the ability and the want, then let’s get them on board.”

How much progress in 2023 will define the job Keegan will do at Ramblers?

For now, they will hope to go into the off-season with a positive result against Bray.

This season, on the field, will be one Ramblers fans will want to forget fairly quickly.

The club has made progress off the field and in the community in recent years, as evidenced by the healthy numbers of young people that attend home games.

They will need to mirror that progress on the field next over the next few years.

In the most recent meeting between these two teams, Ramblers came out on top with the win.

Goals from Luke Desmond and Daragh O’Sullivan-Connell helped Ramblers to victory.