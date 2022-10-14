Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 09:29

Cork City hope to draw a big crowd to Turner's Cross after Ireland’s World Cup heroics

The next generation has been inspired, now is the time to build on it...
Laura Shine brings the ball under control before scoring the opening goal of the game for Cork City FC against Sligo Rovers at Turner's Cross. Picture: Larry Cummins

Andrew Horgan

JUST over half an hour after the Republic of Ireland women’s team had achieved something monumental on Tuesday night, the Cork City women’s team took to their official Twitter account to post the following message.

“Women’s football on your doorstep. Get down to Turner’s Cross on Saturday to support the girls against Peamount United!”

Included at the bottom of the tweet was a link to purchase tickets for that upcoming clash in the Women’s National League — kick-off is at 5pm — with the prices set at just €5 for adults and only €1 for seniors/children.

Ireland’s incredible 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park secured qualification to the first major tournament in the history of women’s football in this country and a World Cup at that.

The next generation has been inspired, now is the time to build on it.

The match was won thanks to a through ball from our own Denise O’Sullivan and a superb finish from Amber Barrett.

A former Cork City midfielder creating the chance for a former Peamount United striker… this weekend’s game on Leeside is perhaps very fitting.

This weekend will also see one of Ireland’s heroines from the Scotland victory — Áine O’Gorman — take to the pitch at the Cross for the Peas while City also had Laura Shine, Eva Mangan, and Ellie O’Brien involved with the Irish U19s on Monday.

Women’s football in this country is in as good a place as it has ever been, not only does it deserve to be supported more at local level, the next generation of female footballers need to see it to believe it.

“For me, if the young kids are not out there watching football and we are not giving them a platform to watch it, then how do we expect to have future generations of players?,” queried Cork City manager Danny Murphy recently.

“The games are streamed online and it is amazing that they are streamed online, but you wonder how many kids are actually sitting there and watching it.

“The best thing to do is to try and get them out there. The schoolgirls’ clubs get more girls out watching the games.

“Hopefully, that will generate more girls going into the schoolgirls’ system and then hopefully that will generate more girls actually playing the game.

“We all need to do more. We need to encourage people to go out and watch games and then girls can see players on the pitch who they can aspire to be like.

“That’s just locally, but it helps them to have dreams and aspirations to go on to something bigger and better.”

Cork City’s Becky Cassin shoots and scores against Shelbourne.
For Peamount, they will be looking for a win which will see them keep the pressure on leaders Wexford Youths, who they currently trail by three points with three games remaining.

More good reasons to attend.

Denise O'Sullivan plays her part as Ireland create history and reach the World Cup finals for the first time

