Cork City faithful head to Athlone with the title already wrapped up

TONIGHT, Cork City travel to Lissywollen to take on Athlone in their final away fixture of the 2022 season.

It’s rare that a side can play any game without pressure, but to play an away fixture knowing that they are already league champions must be a great feeling.

Last Friday at the Cross was a fantastic occasion, to see them win the title and the knowledge of being promoted to premier football however with two games remaining, celebrations are on hold for the moment.

It will be difficult to get motivated for the remaining games and the journey to Athlone won't be easy, but it has to be done and the tweet from Athlone congratulating City on their win last week was a touch of class.

While there’s no pressure for a result on Friday, I have no doubt Colin Healy will show the utmost respect for the opposition, and treat this game like any other, with proper preparation and a will to win, regardless of what team he starts with.

Games against both sides this season have been in favour of the champions with 6-1, 4-1 and 2-1 wins. The last time the sides met back in August proved a significant result for City because on the same night Galway dropped points in their 2-2 draw against Wexford.

That win against Athlone that night kept City at the top of the league with a three-point lead and it was a performance I believe that boosted their confidence for the remainder of the season. In saying that, City, while winning by a large scoreline, it was against a very poor Athlone side.

It’s hard to predict tonight’s result as I don’t imagine Healy to have his regular starting XI.

This is a perfect opportunity for the manager to give game time to those who may not have featured as much this season. As I stated after their title win on Friday, preparation for next season begins now so any player hoping to play in the Premier Division next season needs to show Healy they are good enough.

And what better way to start, than performing when given the chance?

Next week’s final game at home to Bray will be a game where I expect Healy to restore his regular starting side. It’s only fair for lads to play their part on a night when they will lift the league trophy.

Cork City captain Cian Coleman celebrates with supporters. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

So, giving them a break here could be a good idea.

Athlone have had a tough year finishing second from bottom. But they will be hoping to get a result in front of a home crowd who have supported them so well all season.

Let’s hope it will be an entertaining contest.