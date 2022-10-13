Blackrock v St Finbarr's: John Horgan on where the Cork county hurling final will be won and lost

MONTHS of preparation, and difficult hurdles were overcome on the lengthy journey, but for Blackrock and St Finbarr’s in Sunday’s Premier Cork County SHC final, the finishing post is now very much in sight.

As finals go, this pairing has an attraction all of its own given the history of both clubs, two of the most decorated, not alone here on Leeside, but much further beyond.

Back at the commencement of the campaign both were included in the same group alongside Sarsfields and Charleville, a group that at the time had the group of death tag alongside it.

The Rockies and Sars would have been the two most fancied to emerge into the knockout rounds of the competition but that did not come to pass because of the terrific form of the Barrs who went on to top the group with two wins and a draw.

The Rockies made it through as well in second place after losing to their Togher rivals in that group stage while a very fancied Sars team were left to reflect on where it all went wrong.

Now it’s all about one hour on Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, two teams who have justified their place in the final with the general consensus being that there’s hardly anything between the two of them and with the strong possibility that we could get a game that will bring back memories of other times when their fierce clashes generated equally fierce debate. Even if it’s all of 40 years since their last final get-together.

The early season bragging rights went to the Barrs when they recovered from an early nine-point deficit to secure a great victory which was followed up by another terrific win over Sars.

Those two results were highly significant because they gave Ger Cunningham’s team the belief that anything was possible for them and their subsequent victories over Douglas and Newtownshandrum have added further to that.

The Rockies bounced back very well after that loss to their Southside rivals and they had to exhibit their strong character is taking out a very fancied Imokilly team after a penalty shootout.

Erin’s Own put up dogged resistance for a while in the semi-final but the goals that the Church Road team posted were the big difference.

I am not really sure who has the favourite’s tag placed alongside them on Sunday, maybe the Rockies will carry it because of the fact that they have been in a final and won it in more recent times, just two years ago whilst it’s the Barrs first final in 29 years.

You could make an equally strong case for the Barrs in that betting debate, their fierce hunger, their displays thus far and the form of their young players who have graduated very successfully onto the senior stage after their premier minor success of a few years back.

The fact too that they have a victory over their rivals under their belt already this season has to stand for something.

But in truth, the well-worn cliché of it being a 50/50 game has to be very much the case next Sunday.

The Sean Óg Murphy Cup. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Rockies were hurt by that earlier loss, all the more so when they looked to be in complete control when they held a nine-point advantage and they will be fully motivated to reverse that result.

There is no doubt that this Rockies team can draw on the experience of having been involved and won on the final day of 2020 whilst the final will be a whole new experience for the Barrs.

There is great scoring potential on both sides with Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes, the Cahalanes, Conor and Jack and Eoghan Finn doing the business at various stages throughout the campaign for the blues.

Equally so, Tadgh Deasy Robbie Cotter, Alan Connolly and Michael O’Halloran have done the business for the Rockies with young Cotter displaying his potential on more than one occasion.

Both goalkeepers are two of the best around, Shane Hurley and Gary Connolly while the likes of Ethan Twomey and Ben O’Connor have been outstanding for the Barrs.

Niall Cashman, Stephen Murphy and Alan O’Callaghan are very experienced operators for the Rockies and there will surely be a lot of emphasis on how the two teams will line out and who will pick up who.

KEY

Free-taking is now a major factor in every game and it will be key here too, young Cunningham for the Barrs and Alan Connolly for the Rockies.

In this championship the Barrs have experienced dreadful and excellent starts, going nine points in arrears against Sunday’s opponents and being 1-9 to 0-1 in front against Newtown.

A good start again will help settle their young players, in fact, all the players given that it’s their first experience of a final day.

A couple of yards apart on the line will be team bosses, Ger Cunningham and Louis Mulqueen, both highly experienced operators and the decision-making of both management teams will be important too.

The championship to date has been very good at times, very interesting too but it could be said that it hasn’t really exploded to the degree that we’d like more of. Well, we have the perfect pairing now for that to happen, two fierce rivals, two great traditionalists with bagfuls of history.

And if this does not draw in a huge attendance, nothing will.

Calling it, it’s near impossible. The Barrs will leave everything out there in their quest to end 29 barren years but the Rockies will be equally as determined.

This is the biggest stage of all, the final audition for those hoping to break through into the new Cork set-up and there are quite a few involved.

One way or the other, barring a draw, one of Cork’s old order will prevail again.

It has the potential to be a final for the ages.