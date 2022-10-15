Linda Mellerick on camogie: Barrs left with regrets but Amy O'Connor was immense for Seandún

HAVE the favourites reached the county final after two hard-fought semi-finals last weekend?

Even though Seandún are the reigning champions it was generally felt that St Finbarr's were the team to beat this year, while Sars, after suffering the loss of key players, weren’t really viewed as likely finalists.

Isn’t sport great in that sense? If it were too predictable and upsets didn’t happen, we wouldn’t have half the excitement.

It’s rare I’ve been at such a tension-filled game as St Finbarr's v Seandún. Both sides had been thinking of this game for weeks, ever since the groups were finalised.

I’m still amazed at how St Finbarr's approached the game.

Well, maybe not so much as to how they started out, we knew what was going to happen there, but more how they became increasingly defensive as the game went on.

They must have truly believed that their moments would come from their inside line. As it was, the Barrs scored just two points from play. Considering the scoring talent, they have it’s hard to imagine. Who would have believed that before the throw-in?

Seandún scored 1-2 from play. The weather conditions unquestionably played a part in the low scoring, but tactics did too, primarily from St Finbarr's who lowered both their own and Seandún’s scoring ability.

Why Gemma O’Connor, Keeva McCarthy and Sorcha McCartan weren’t pushed up into the opposition's 45 during the second half, the last quarter in particular, is a strange one. Either of those players would have picked up ball in that area and hit a point. For most of the second half, just a point separated the sides and had the Barrs drawn level it may have led to a different outcome.

Orlaith Cahalane in action for St Finbarr's against Courtney O'Keeffe, Seandún. Picture: Larry Cummins

There was no intended sweeper on Seandún’s side. It was the Barrs that pulled three of their six forwards out.

In the early moments, it looked as if Seandún would be in trouble. A couple of very fast balls inside and you could see the threat the Barrs had. Their return was two points, one from play, and Seandún settled.

The division took the lead on 16 minutes and never lost it. It was the lightning speed of Amy O’Connor to pick and hit the net in seconds. One chance was all she got in the hour, and she took it.

INCREDIBLE

What an incredible season she is having for Seandún. To give her huge credit, she is almost always, frustratingly for her, double-marked. But she never gets cranky and still causes havoc.

She had scored 8-17 going into the semi-final from three games – 8-10 from play. She hit 1-5 last Sunday, 1-1 from play in a compressed area.

Tactically I think Seandún did very well.

Rather than mirror their opponents and go into defensive mode, they pushed up on the Barrs midfield and defence, particularly in the second half which actually forced the Barrs further back.

The way to counteract that from a Barrs perspective was to break free and also push up, taking Seandún back with them. But they didn’t and that large area was so congested, frees were conceded by both sides, and delivery inside was slower. That suited Seandún. Ball did get through of course but Seandún’s defence will be thrilled with how they coped. When you consider the Barrs got just one point from two penalties, the opportunities were there.

There was a great crowd in the excellent Éire Óg facility, and you could feel the tension coming from them as well as from the pitch.

Inniscarra looked to be heading to another final, but Sars outscored them 2-4 to 1-3 in the second half to win by two.

Joy for Sarsfields. Picture: Larry Cummins

There was never more than two points between them until Cliona Lynch hit her seventh point of the afternoon to give Sars a three-point advantage and then the killer goal from a close-in free to make it six before Joanne Casey finished with 1-1. Inniscarra will rue the two goals they’ll feel they should have prevented.

As it stands, I think we’ll have a lively final tomorrow week, two young attacking teams. Seandún will be favourites, but finals are where the most upsets occur.

Blackrock and Aghabullogue play the intermediate final the day before. Two sides vying for victory at this level for a while now. Strong players on both sides.

Having moved the games from Castle Road last weekend it is expected the pitch will be ready for both finals.