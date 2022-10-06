Pressure on Munster already after alarming start to new campaign under Graham Rowntree

IT MAY still be early October but Munster’s URC play-off hopes, as well as qualification for next year’s Champions Cup, already seems to be on the line as they welcome the Vodacom Bulls to Thomond Park this Saturday evening.

The biggest problem facing Munster this week is that so many facets of their game is currently malfunctioning, which is why they have lost three from four. The scrum, the lineout, the maul, the clearouts, the discipline, the defence, the attack. Pretty much every one of these areas needs fixing, but there’s only so many band-aids that can be applied in one week.

It is difficult to understand why Munster have struggled so badly this season. It may be that having a new head coach with an entirely new backroom team meant that there was simply no continuity from last season, and each of these coaches are, unsurprisingly, trying to prioritise their own particular area of control — the result being that the players are being asked to do too much at once. This is just a theory, but if it is a valid one, then Munster may have too many cooks at present.

As head coach, Graham Rowntree needs to lead in this respect and prioritise where Munster can make some quick kills in terms of their deficiencies.

The plan seems to be for Munster to be more adventurous and expansive, which is to be commended, but if Munster cannot do the basics first then they have no chance.

Munster have conceded 52 penalties in their opening four matches, which is far too high a number. If this concession rate does not drop significantly then Munster’s URC campaign might be over before it even gets started.

Another stat of concern is that Munster made only eight line breaks against four of the poorest defences in the league in Cardiff, the Dragons, Zebre, and Connacht, which does not leave new attack coach Mike Prendergast in a positive light.

One area that needs immediate addressing is that the second-half fadeouts that Munster have been experiencing have to stop.

Peter O'Mahony of Munster receives medical attention during the United Rugby Championship match in Connacht. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ben Healy struck a 48th-minute penalty in last week’s defeat to Connacht, but Munster never really looked like scoring afterwards. In the previous match, Munster had 21 points scored against Zebre at Musgrave Park by as early as the 25th minute, but they failed to score after that, meaning they failed to pick up a valuable bonus point.

Against the Dragons, they failed to get a single score in the second half against Cardiff they did manage a Jack O’Sullivan try in the second half, converted by Jack Crowley, but you get the picture.

Munster have been simply abysmal in the second half of matches this season, scoring just 10 points in 160 minutes of rugby. It is no wonder that they lost three out of four.

SHEER POWER

It is worth noting that two of Munster’s collapses came after robust lock Jean Kleyn left the pitch. He had to leave as early as the 12th minute against the Dragons, and they bullied the Munster pack for the remainder of that tie, and when he was called ashore in the 51st minute against Connacht Munster looked in control, leading by 5-11, but they managed to destroy the Munster maul to score two tries afterwards. His importance in terms of sheer power cannot be underestimated.

Joey Carbery is still 26 years of age, for another few weeks at least. Johnny Sexton is 37. From watching the pair of them in action for Munster and Leinster, respectively, last week you could be forgiven for thinking that Carbery was the elder statesman.

It is fast approaching four years now since Carbery tore Gloucester to pieces in the Heineken Cup at Kingsholm in January of 2019. He looked truly world-class that night as Munster romped home on a scoreline of 15-41, but very soon after that, his injury issues began, and even though he has been injury free for some time now he has never got anywhere close to the form of January 2019.

He looks off the pace and bereft of confidence in the red of Munster. It is likely that he will get the upcoming bank of games at outhalf against the Bulls, Leinster and Ulster to turn his, and his team’s, form around. One has to feel that we are fast approaching the time when Munster have to pull the plug on Carbery being the first choice out-half at the club if an upsurge in form does not occur soon.