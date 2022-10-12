A late goal and point seals the junior camogie championship title for Blackrock against Aghabullogue

Blackrock 1-15

Aghabullogue 3-8

TWO points separate the sides in this exciting SE Systems Lillie O'Sullivan Junior Camogie Championship final at Castle Road recently.

Having trailed Aghabullogue for most of the second half a Katie O'Sullivan goal after 59 minutes followed by a Bronagh O'Shaughnessy free in the third minute of injury time snatched the title.

Little separated the sides through the opening half but by the 45th minute, Aghabullogue had opened up a six-point advantage.

The last quarter belonged to Blackrock however, as they hit 1-4 without reply to turn the tide.

Aghabullogue led at the break, 1-6 to 0-7. Blackrock had got the opening score through Julia Byrne before Anna Foley hit two in a row for Aghabullogue. The sides swapped points through Bronagh O’Shaughnessy and Ellie Buckley.

Blackrock were 0-6 to 0-4 in front, before a superb move saw Anna Foley link up well with Robyn Martin for an excellent goal.

Mairead Donovan, Cork Camogie Chairwoman and grand-daughter Emily present the Lillie O'Sullivan Cup in honour of Mairead's mother, to Blackrock camogie captain Abbie Hurley.

Now in control, Aghabullogue's Orna Cahill and Edel Tarrant pointed but a Kate O'Sullivan score on the stroke of half-time ensured the gap was just two at the break.

On the resumption, O’Shaughnessy, who was doing huge work for Blackrock, scored twice to tie up the game.

Aghabullogue's response was instant as two goals in the space of two minutes from Anna Foley put them in the driving seat.

Kate O’Sullivan struck a point but the Rockies looked in trouble.

Ellie Buckley and Orla Russell swapped points as Aghabullogue remained six ahead but Blackrock came storming into the game with O'Shaughnessy leading the way with a free. Blackrock upped the ante, firing over another two frees.

Aghabullogue missed two frees but looked to be weathering the storm with time running out.

A Blackrock free from a difficult angle was going wide but livewire O’Sullivan batted the sliotar to the net: level pegging.

Play swung from end to end before The Echo Player of the Match O'Shaughnessy nailed the crucial winning free.

Huge credit must go to both sides who gave it their all in an excellent final.

Scorers for Blackrock: B O Shaughnessy 0-6 (0-3 f), K O’ Sullivan 1-3, O Russell 0-2 f, E Coleman, S McCarthy, O Russell (f), J Byrne 0-1 each.

Aghabullogue: A Foley 2-2, R Martin 1-0, E Buckley 0-2 (0-1 f), E Tarrant 0-2 f, S Dineen 0-1.

BLACKROCK: S Crowley; M Ó Sé, O Russell, E O'Donoghue; E McCarthy, O Grimley, L Guerin; A Hegarty, J O’Keeffe; E Coleman, S McCarthy, A Golden; K O’Sullivan, B O’Shaughnessy, J Byrne.

AGHABULLOGUE: E Downey; T Desmond, A O’Shea, Meadhbh McCarthy; S Byrne Bowen, A Dineen; O Cahill, Megan McCarthy; A Healy, MB Enneguess, E Buckley; R Martin, E Tarrant, A Foley.

Subs: K Cooney for E Tarrant (52), L Corkery for S Byrne (52).

Referee: William Wallace (Aghada).