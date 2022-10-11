Denise O'Sullivan plays her part as Ireland create history and reach the World Cup finals for the first time

Scotland 0 Republic Of Ireland 1

THE Republic of Ireland have qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in the nation’s history as they defeated Scotland 1-0 at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

A superb through ball from Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan followed by a calm and poignant finish from Donegal’s Amber Barrett was enough to seal Ireland’s place at the finals in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Ireland started brightly with O’Sullivan, who was winning her 97th cap, playing a central role while her fellow Leesider Saoirse Noonan earning a place on the substitute’s bench.

The Knocknaheeny native threatened to score a sensational goal in the fourth minute but she could only send a tame effort towards goal after her incredible flick created space inside the box.

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland in action against Caroline Weir of Scotland. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Scots would have a glorious opportunity to take the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute when the referee spotted that Martha Thomas’ strike from a few yards out had deflected onto the crossbar via the arm of the outstretched Niamh Fahey.

Caroline Weir took the responsibility for the spot kick but the Real Madrid midfielder’s powerful shot aimed towards the bottom right corner was brilliantly stopped by goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

The Republic of Ireland team that created history. Back: Diane Caldwell, Lily Agg, goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell and Louise Quinn. Front: Jamie Finn, Denise O'Sullivan, captain Katie McCabe, Áine O'Gorman and Heather Payne. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It took the Republic time to regroup following that let-off but they were inches away from breaking the deadlock just shy of the half-hour mark.

Megan Campbell’s long throw-ins caused havoc in the opposition’s penalty area all night and on this occasion, the ball sailed straight into the back of the net.

The goal was currently ruled out by the officials although it would have stood had Lilly Agg, who qualifies to represent Ireland through her Cork-born grandmother, got the slightest of touches on it but she just failed to do so.

The Irish finished the half strongly but they somehow failed to make it count on the scoreboard as Aine O’Gorman headed a Katie McCabe cross over from a few yards out before Niamh Fahey, Agg, and Diane Caldwell During the interval, they may have been made aware that Portugal's victory over Iceland meant that a win here, even after extra time, would be enough to see the Girls in Green qualify for the World Cup.

A tame second period followed but one of the biggest goals in Ireland’s footballing history - men’s and women’s - would be scored in the 72nd minute thanks to Amber Barrett.

A sensational through ball from O’Sullivan released Barrett and her excellent first touch sent her through on goal before she poked the ball into the far bottom right corner of the net to send Ireland, who defended bravely at the end, to the World Cup.

Ireland’s Jamie Finn and Lucy Quinn celebrate winning. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

SCOTLAND: Lee Alexander; Lisa Evans, Rachel Corsie, Sophie Howard, Nicola Docherty; Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir, Samantha Kerr; Fiona Brown, Martha Thomas, Claire Emslie.

Subs: Emma Mitchell for Brown (66), Christy Grimshaw for Evans (66), Lucy Graham for Kerr (75), Abigail Harrison for Thomas (75), Jen Beattie for Docherty (82).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Megan Campbell; Aine O’Gorman, Lily Agg, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

Sub: Amber Barrett for Payne (66).

Referee: Esther Staubli (Switzerland).