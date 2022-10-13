Cork Basketball: Home advantage key for Neptune against Ballincollig

ANOTHER Cork derby for Cork basketball fans as Energywise Ireland Neptune get ready to welcome Emporium Cork Basketball at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday (6.30pm).

There has been a wonderful atmosphere at the Neptune Stadium and Mardyke Arena in the last fortnight and hopefully, this game will be another great evening at the Blackpool venue.

Neptune began the season with a hard-fought win over UCC Demons and followed up with a comfortable away win against Moycullen.

Hard to judge their credentials on these games and coach Colin O’Reilly has assembled a good squad but the loss of Irish international Cian Heaphy will weaken them during his four-week absence.

Cian Heaphy is out injuried. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

The one plus for Neptune is that American Jordan Evans is an excellent shooter and Ballincollig will need to play good defence to restrict his influence.

In recent games on Leeside discipline has slipped big time and this is a game that both sides will have to be fully focused on doing what they do best.

Jordan Blount is without doubt a quality player but Ballincollig are likely to test him in the manner they defend in their bid to restrict his influence.

What is noticeable about Ballincollig is their structure in offence and they also play stringent defence.

American John Dawson was impressive in the opening win against Moycullen but looked out of sorts against UCC Demons despite chipping with 19 points.

Adrian O’Sullivan found his shooting range against Demons but Neptune will play better defence on him that could restrict his influence.

The top players for Ballincollig in their win over Demons were their Spanish pair Jose Jimenez Gonzalez and Pau Camari Galera who play on the edge but are effective players in the heat of battle.

Indeed Neptune also have a good European in Catalonian Nil Sabata, who is now residing in Cork, but new signing Xavier Arriaga will need to step it up on his two performances to date.

The return of Ronan O’Sullivan has helped Ballincollig as he works hard on the boards as Keelan Cairns relies on his three-point shooting.

Defence will be the key in this crucial game and with many hot hands on both sides, it will be interesting how they handle the pressure of this crucial derby game.

Toss of a coin really in selecting the likely winners but for me, home advantage could well just about see Neptune shading this intriguing clash.

Verdict: Energywise Ireland Neptune.

UCC Demons are also in action as they get ready to welcome Galway outfit Moycullen to the Mardyke Arena on Saturday (4.30pm).

The performance of Demons in last weekend's home defeat to Emporium Cork Basketball brought a lot of negatives from the faithful.

There is little doubt they are struggling in the discipline department with many of the players consistently questioning the referees' decisions and coach Danny O’Mahony is under no illusions that issues have to be addressed.

“Look we have to get our act together and we have discussed it as a squad and hopefully we can put it right next weekend against Moycullen.”

Tala Fam Thiam, UCC Demons, challenges Dylan Corkery, Emporium Cork Basketball. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

It's a priority because without leaning to the side of the officials it is very obvious that once a call is made very few of them tend to change their minds.

Kyle Hosford can feel very aggrieved in the manner he has been treated in the last two games suffering an ejection against Ballincollig.

Few would doubt his foul on Adrian O’Sullivan was hard but certainly not unsportsmanlike but like many other prominent players over the years he is not getting the benefit of the doubt.

Hosford needs to continue in the manner he is playing but restrict any dialogue with referees as it's clear they are not tolerating his frustrations.

One of the biggest problems Demons are encountering is the present form of American Jeremiah Moore who I gather is a lovely gentleman.

In this league, you have to be able to compete but most of all be smart and picking up two fouls in the opening quarter is not the way forward.

Demons' lack of scoring power is woeful at times as without Hosford very few of the squad with the exception of Tala Fam are stepping up to the mark in that department.

Moycullen have looked a very ordinary side in their two defeats to Neptune and Ballincollig but they have been known to produce one shock in a season and Demons will need to be careful.

Verdict: UCC Demons.