Cork Basketball: Glanmire remain team to beat in Women's Super League

THE Address UCC Glanmire will be confident they can maintain their unbeaten record in the Women’s Super League when they host Liffey Celtics at the Mardyke Arena on Saturday (2.30pm).

After overcoming Killester and NUIG Mystics comfortable in their opening two games coach Mark Scannell knows this game will be a tougher test.

Scannell said: “Although Liffey Celtics have yet to register a win I honestly think they are very dangerous opponents and we have prepared hard for what we envisage as very tough challenge.”

Everything is going to plan for Glanmire with the American duo Brittany Byrd and Khiarica Rasheed have settled well on Leeside and are playing solid basketball for the champions.

Over the years Glanmire have always recruited well on the professional front and coach Scannell believes it is very important to be astute on that front.

“The professionals lead the mood in your camp and what you want is both of them singing from the same hymn sheet like the rest of the squad and thankfully our girls have fitted in well,” added Scannell.

UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell talks to the team during a team time-out. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Glanmire have been captained by Aine McKenna in recent years and the Listowel-born ace has always led by example chipping with 21 points against NUIG Mystics last weekend.

Losing Casey Grace was a blow for Glanmire but Sinead O’Reilly returned to the club where it all started for her and is playing solid basketball.

The Kildare side this season have looked to former Killester coach Karl Kilbride to lead them and he will be determined to get his side up and running sooner than later.

Ciara Bracken, Aine O’Connor and Sorcha Tiernan are current Senior Internationals and Glanmire will have to be at their best defending this trio.

On current form, it’s hard to look beyond Glanmire if they bring their A-game to the table.

Verdict: The Address UCC Glanmire.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell are also on a good run as they get ready to make the trip west to play NUIG Mystics.

On current form, the Cork side are a shoo-in but they made hard work in disposing of Ulster University last weekend and a similar performance would put them in trouble.

The Galway side are on the back of a 40-point defeat to The Address UCC Glanmire and will be determined to put it right against Brunell.

Brunell’s captain Edel Thornton has been playing superb basketball but it’s the form of the American duo of Mary Dunn and McKayla Roberts that is presently a serious worry for the club faithful.

SSV Brunell's Katie Walshe gets her pass away past DCU Mercy's Rachel Huijsdens. Picture: David Keane

After putting two poor shifts so far in the campaign coach Liam Culloty will be hoping that his professional duo find their best form in the coming games.

The one plus for Brunell has been the form of Lauryn Homan who hit a sensational 21 points in Belfast and basically was the key player when her team needed inspiration in the fourth quarter.

Homan also scored the winning basket against DCU Mercy in their opening game and her form is a huge plus for her side.

This is a game that Brunell should have little difficulty in getting maximum points but improvement is needed from last week’s win in Belfast.

Verdict: Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell.

i3PT Fr Mathew’s were stunned into submission in the manner in their home defeat to Waterford Wildcats and they make the long journey on Saturday to Ulster University in Belfast.

It was evident that Mathew’s poor defending cost them big time against Wildcats and coach Niamh Dwyer will be hoping for a better display against their northern opponents.

Dwyer said: “Look the players know their defending let them down but it’s not all doom and gloom as we did produce quality basketball in the offense court and now it’s about getting the balance right.”

Shannon Brady, Fr Mathew's, battles Steph O'Shea, Waterford Wildcats. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mathew’s new signing Lilla Szuls looks a very good prospect as the Hungarian plays smart basketball at both ends of the court.

American Shannon Brady was coming off an injury and looked uncomfortable in defence but she will improve when getting back to full fitness.

Veteran Grainne Dwyer is still dangerous in offence and although in the twilight of her career the former Irish Senior International is a natural competitor.

No doubt the Mathew’s coach who was a serious defender in her glittering career will be urging her team to play smarter in that department.

Sometimes you have to be punished to learn and Fr Mathew’s should return to Leeside with maximum points.

Verdict: i3PTFr Mathew’s.