Fr Horgan's Boxing Club delivering big performances at the top level

THE reputation of Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club continues to grow following the recent success of a number of their young athletes.

At the end of September, Michael Faulkner, Patrick Doherty, and Ryan McCarthy all secured gold medals at their respective levels at the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan.

McCarthy would also go on to claim an elite-level title and speaking to The Echo about all their achievements, Fr Horgan’s BC coach Kenneth Crinnion hailed the trio as an inspiration to the next generation of young boxers in Cork.

“The club schedule has been non-stop these last few months,” began Crinnion.

“We have been working really hard to create good boxers so we are sparring three or four times a week now in order to find good styles for each boxer and also making sure that they are fit and in good condition to compete at their best.

We have an extremely high level of boxers at the club and the honours are now there to prove it.

“These three lads in particular, along with Lauren’s success this year, will give themselves and the rest of the boxers at Father Horgan’s Boxing Club the drive to go on and achieve even more success.

“Our junior class is also going well and we have a lot of good talent coming up through the ranks. They will learn loads from these senior boxers and we are sure that one day they will also have great success in their own careers.

“If you work hard and have a good commitment to your sport, you can achieve your goals.”

MONUMENTAL

The success of those three men follows quickly on the heels of Kenneth’s daughter Lauren’s own triumph as she recently returned home from Turkey to a hero’s welcome after winning a silver medal at the European Schools Boxing Championships.

Lauren began boxing at the age of six when her father brought her along to a training session in the Parochial Hall.

Now at just 13 years of age, she recently achieved something monumental in her first competition representing Ireland with more triumphs sure to follow.

“From the first day I walked into the gym I knew this was the sport for me. I love the discipline of the sport and it’s after giving me a lot of confidence in general,” Lauren recently told The Echo.

“I traveled with plenty of confidence and won my first two fights. I then fought a Ukrainian girl in the final and lost a very close fight.

“My emotions were all over the place after the fight and it wasn’t until I came back into the dressing room that I realised what I accomplished.

“I am now back training and I’m very focused on retaining my national titles and bringing a gold medal home in the next European Championships.”